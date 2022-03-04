Which mess kit is best?

Whether you’re camping for a night or a month, a mess kit is essential if you’re cooking for yourself in the great outdoors. Originally designed for military campaigns, mess kits for civilians usually contain pots and pans, cutlery and dishware in a lightweight, compact and nested package.

Some mess kits are made for solo campers, while others are large enough to prepare food for an entire family. The Odoland Stainless Steel 15-Piece Camping Cookware Mess Kit is the top pick because it includes a tea kettle and weighs less than 3 pounds.

What to know before you buy a mess kit

Contents

The majority of camping cookware mess kits contain around 5-20 pieces. Historically, a mess kit was only a saucepan with a handful of utensils, but modern kits have evolved to contain everything from whistling tea kettles to strainers for pasta.

When selecting a mess kit, It’s important to choose the contents wisely. Comprehensive, 20-piece kits might sound impressive, but remember that every additional piece will contribute to the weight of your pack. Try not to duplicate any pieces unless it’s absolutely necessary. For example, every camper in your group doesn’t need their own frying pan. At the very least, the mess kit you choose should contain a bowl, a spoon and a cup for drinking. Expect some pieces to have multiple uses, such as a spoon that also functions as a fork.

Materials

When selecting a mess kit, you’ll usually need to choose between aluminum, plastic and stainless steel components. Each material has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Aluminum: This popular metal is lightweight and affordable, and most aluminum items can be recycled so they don’t end up in a landfill. That being said, aluminum can get scratched easily, and there are some concerns about toxicity when the metal reaches excessively high temperatures.

This popular metal is lightweight and affordable, and most aluminum items can be recycled so they don’t end up in a landfill. That being said, aluminum can get scratched easily, and there are some concerns about toxicity when the metal reaches excessively high temperatures. Plastic, silicone and polypropylene: These mess kits are extremely lightweight, heat-resistant and can be molded into nearly every shape imaginable. Silicone is also very flexible, so some pieces may be able to collapse into a flat shape. The problem with plastic is that it isn’t particularly durable or eco-friendly, and it can’t be used for cooking. You’ll often find a kit with a mixture of plastic and metal pieces.

These mess kits are extremely lightweight, heat-resistant and can be molded into nearly every shape imaginable. Silicone is also very flexible, so some pieces may be able to collapse into a flat shape. The problem with plastic is that it isn’t particularly durable or eco-friendly, and it can’t be used for cooking. You’ll often find a kit with a mixture of plastic and metal pieces. Stainless steel: Stainless steel is by far the most durable and long-lasting material used in mess kits, but it’s also the heaviest. Because of this, stainless steel mess kits are often used by overnight campers but aren’t recommended for backpacking.

What to look for in a quality mess kit

Weight

If you’re backpacking over a long distance, it’s important to choose a mess kit that’s lightweight and easy to carry in a pack. For two or more people, the max weight should be 5 pounds. For solo hikers, try not to exceed 3 pounds. Casual campers don’t need to be as concerned about weight and can focus instead on the contents of their kit.

Nesting

The pieces of a mess kit usually have the ability to nest inside one another, thereby making the kit smaller and easier to carry. When selecting a kit, consider its shape and size once it’s completely nested and make sure you’ll have space for it in your backpack.

Cleaning

When you’re backpacking, water is an essential resource. Look for mess kits that are easy to clean so you don’t waste water on dirty dishes and utensils. Some kits come with a sponge to make the cleaning process even easier.

How much you can expect to spend on a mess kit

The cost of a mess kit usually depends on the material and amount of included pieces. Most people can expect to spend around $20-$50 for a high-quality kit with over 10 pieces.

Mess kit FAQ

Why is it called a mess kit?

A. Since mess kits were originally given to people in the military, it’s thought to be a reference to the “mess hall,” which is the area where soldiers are served their meals.

Does the military still issue mess kits?

A. Although they’re still approved for field use, the United States military stopped issuing mess kits in 2002 as they were replaced by Meal, Ready-to-Eat packages, otherwise known as MREs.

What are the best mess kits to buy?

Top mess kit

Odoland Stainless Steel 15-Piece Camping Cookware Mess Kit

What you need to know: This mess kit comes with stainless steel and aluminum components with a durable mesh storage bag.

What you’ll love: The 15 pieces in this mess kit include a kettle, two plates, a pot, a frying pan and more. The pots and pans have a nonstick coating. When nested together, the entire kit only weighs 2.75 pounds.

What you should consider: The handles can get very hot when cooking over a fire.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mess kit for money

Mallome Camping Cookware Mess Kit

What you need to know: This popular and budget-friendly mess kit has 10 pieces, including a cleaning sponge.

What you’ll love: The total weight is under 2 pounds and the kit includes a wooden stirring spoon, foldable utensils and two bowls. The mess kit is compact and portable when everything is nested together.

What you should consider: The pieces are small and probably only suitable for a solo camper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Uco 4-Piece Camping Mess Kit

What you need to know: Compact and simple, this mess kit has a clever design for food storage and transport.

What you’ll love: This nylon mess kit is available in three stylish colors. The bowl and plate connect to form an airtight seal and there’s a non-skid ring to keep the kit from falling over on uneven surfaces.

What you should consider: This is more of a food storage container than a traditional mess kit, and it comes with no cooking tools.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

