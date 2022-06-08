Which outdoor chaise lounge is best?

First designed as indoor furniture, chaise lounges quickly found a home outdoors for people who want to relax in the open air on patios, decks, under a tree or around the pool.

Quality outdoor chaise lounges have seatbacks that adjust from lie-flat to upright. If you are looking for a comfortable outdoor chaise lounge for sunbathing, relaxing or napping, take a look at the Safavieh Newport Chaise Lounge Chair.

What to know before you buy an outdoor chaise lounge

Frames

Wood frames are the most stylish.

Rattan and wicker should be treated with waterproofing so they don't rot and crack with age and extended exposure to the elements.

should be treated with waterproofing so they don’t rot and crack with age and extended exposure to the elements. Teak and other hardwoods hold up well to being exposed to sun and rain, but are much heavier and harder to move.

Metal frames are the sturdiest.

Aluminum is sturdy, durable and lightweight. It won't rust, but aluminum frames are easily blown about by strong breezes.

is sturdy, durable and lightweight. It won’t rust, but aluminum frames are easily blown about by strong breezes. Steel is heavier and needs to be treated to resist rusting. Quality steel lounge chairs are powder-coated for extra protection.

Plastic frames are the least expensive.

Resin is durable, and easy to maintain and keep clean. Its light weight means the resin frames can be blown about by the wind.

is durable, and easy to maintain and keep clean. Its light weight means the resin frames can be blown about by the wind. Recycled plastics are a fine ecological choice that is also durable and easy to clean. Because they are heavier and bulkier, though, they can be difficult to move from place to place.

Single or double

Single chairs are as narrow as 20 inches and as wide as 28 inches. Most outdoor chaise lounges are made for a single person.

are as narrow as 20 inches and as wide as 28 inches. Most outdoor chaise lounges are made for a single person. Double chairs are made in larger sizes so two people can share one chair as they relax together. Widths vary, so look for high-quality outdoor double chaise lounges to be as wide as 60 inches.

What to look for in a quality outdoor chaise lounge

Cushions

Comfort: Look for seats that have at least 2 or 3 inches of padding.

Look for seats that have at least 2 or 3 inches of padding. Water: High-quality lounge chairs and cushions are made of materials that can withstand the effects of rain.

High-quality lounge chairs and cushions are made of materials that can withstand the effects of rain. Sun: Steady sun in the summertime fades fabrics not made to withstand the effects of ultraviolet rays. Look for fabrics that are treated to prevent fading and won’t get brittle from drying out.

Steady sun in the summertime fades fabrics not made to withstand the effects of ultraviolet rays. Look for fabrics that are treated to prevent fading and won’t get brittle from drying out. Mold and mildew: Outdoor furniture gets wet, so choose fabrics that shed water and are treated to resist mold and mildew.

Outdoor furniture gets wet, so choose fabrics that shed water and are treated to resist mold and mildew. Removable: You never know when you want to clean your chair, so look for a chaise with removable cushions. Make sure, though, that they attach in such a way they are not likely to get blown away when it’s windy.

Adjustability

The greater the range of choices of positions of the seatback, the more you will enjoy using your chaise lounge. Look for seatbacks with a full range of motion from horizontal to vertical, and many choices in between.

Wheels

Chaise lounges with wheels let you move yours around to follow the sun or stay in the shade. Wheels should be sturdy and firmly attached to the frame.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor chaise lounge

Aluminum and plastic chaises cost from $50-$400. Wicker chairs cost from $100-$800, while resin and teak chairs cost from $200-$1,500.

Outdoor chaise lounge FAQ

Can I leave my chaise lounge outdoors all year?

A. Yes, if you live where you can use it year-round. Otherwise, store it away when winter comes and wait until spring arrives.

What if I have no room to store my outdoor chaise lounge?

A. Choose an all-weather cover that is properly sized for a snug fit and attaches firmly to your chair so it won’t blow away. Look for a cover with air vents that provide ventilation so condensation won’t form underneath.

What’s the best outdoor chaise lounge to buy?

Top outdoor chaise lounge

Safavieh Newport Chaise Lounge Chair

What you need to know: This finely crafted lounge chair with a seatback that adjusts from flat to vertical looks good in any outdoor space.

What you’ll love: This eucalyptus chaise has a side table that pulls out from beneath the frame to hold your drinks and snacks. At 78 inches long and 27 inches wide, it is spacious enough for anyone. This 55-pound chair rolls about easily on the rear-mounted wheels. It is easy to assemble with the included hardware and step-by-step instructions. Cushions come in your choice of 14 colors.

What you should consider: The cushions are not made to be left out in the rain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor chaise lounge for the money

Crestlive Products Adjustable Folding Chaise Lounge For Outdoors

What you need to know: This 20-inch-wide, 45-inch-long chair holds up to 270 pounds.

What you’ll love: At 10.5 pounds, this chaise folds flat in seconds for easy carrying and storage, so you can use it at home or take it when you go camping. The ergonomic sling seat has eight adjustments for maximum comfort. The frame is aluminum and the fabric is made of ultraviolet-resistant, breathable fabric that is oilproof and waterproof.

What you should consider: It does not lie completely flat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Best Choice Products Outdoor Curved Hanging Chaise Lounge Swing

What you need to know: This chair’s striking design suspends your chaise from a heavy-duty cantilever frame so it can swing freely.

What you’ll love: It’s made with powder-coated alloy steel frames and weather-resistant polyester fabrics. The water-resistant ergonomic cushions are filled with 2 inches of foam for comfort and support. The chair is 73 inches long, 46 inches wide and 78 inches tall, has a built-in pillow and removable canopy and supports 265 pounds.

What you should consider: You might not enjoy the rocking, swinging motion in stiff breezes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

