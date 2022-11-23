Which blazer dress is best?

Blazer dresses exude sexy sophistication by blending the strong silhouette of business attire with delicate elements such as satin detailing. They are an excellent go-to as the weather cools and can effortlessly transition from day to night with the right accessories.

The best ones have a flattering shape with a design that hugs your body in all the right places. The City Studios Velvet Blazer Dress is a top pick because it shows off your curves and has a smooth finish with a satin trim that gives it a sleek aesthetic.

What to know before you buy a blazer dress

What is a blazer dress?

A blazer dress is also referred to as a tuxedo dress. It resembles a traditional suit jacket but has a long hemline that makes pants optional. As with the classic jacket, these dresses come in many shapes and lengths. They can also have various sleeve styles and necklines.

Blazer dress silhouettes

The shape of a dress can help you accentuate your best features. Determine the parts of your figure you wish to highlight or mask as you consider the six blazer dress silhouettes:

A-line : This style is fitted at the top, flares out from your waist and skims over your hips.

: This style is fitted at the top, flares out from your waist and skims over your hips. Sheath : This fit hugs your body from top to bottom.

: This fit hugs your body from top to bottom. Asymmetric : This has a higher hemline on one side and a shorter one on the other.

: This has a higher hemline on one side and a shorter one on the other. Shift: This silhouette hangs loose from top to bottom.

This silhouette hangs loose from top to bottom. Empire waist : This hugs your bustline and skims over the rest of your body.

: This hugs your bustline and skims over the rest of your body. Mermaid: This style hugs your upper body and flares from your thigh or shin to the ground.

Blazer dress neckline

While it might seem that a broad shoulder and high V-neck neck are necessary for the perfect blazer dress, some well-executed varieties maintain the suit style at the bodice with buttons and satin trim, then add a flirty neckline.

If you wish to experiment with necklines, there are six for you to consider:

V-neck : This plunges to a point on your chest; some are deeper than others.

: This plunges to a point on your chest; some are deeper than others. Off-the-shoulder : This style cuts across your chest and either sits high on your upper arm or adds a small cap to your shoulder.

: This style cuts across your chest and either sits high on your upper arm or adds a small cap to your shoulder. Crew : This high collar encircles your neck and is known for its classically flattering appeal.

: This high collar encircles your neck and is known for its classically flattering appeal. Halter : This sleeveless shape wraps around your neckline, exposing your shoulders and upper back.

: This sleeveless shape wraps around your neckline, exposing your shoulders and upper back. Strapless : This silhouette uses a snug bodice to hold the dress in place, leaving your shoulders, upper chest and upper back exposed.

: This silhouette uses a snug bodice to hold the dress in place, leaving your shoulders, upper chest and upper back exposed. Scoop: This cut encircles your neck with a looser drape that shows off your clavicle.

What to look for in a quality blazer dress

Delicate details

While the blazer traditionally has a more rigid shape, eight details can give it a softer look:

Tapered waist

Tie at the waist

Short hemline

Sheer sleeves

Sleeveless cut

Metallic buttons

Pleating at the waist

Lush material, such as velvet or satin

Lining

Lining is an underrated bonus that seems to be missing from many dresses these days. However, it’s beneficial because it keeps your undergarments hidden with an added layer of material. It also prevents the dress from riding up and hugging your body in unflattering ways.

Pockets

Added pockets are always a bonus on dresses. You can typically find them at the waistline, at the chest or along the seams at the hips. While they are not as common as they should be, manufacturers are beginning to include them in their designs.

How much you can expect to spend on a blazer dress

Depending on the style, brand and materials, you can expect to spend $40-$200. However, many high-quality dresses are around $60-$120.

Blazer dress FAQ

How can you accessorize your dress when temperatures drop?

A. Try adding a pair of leggings and knee-high boots for a stylish winter transition.

What’s a good way to make your dress even sexier?

A. Try adding a pair of stilettos. If your hemline is above the knee, it can make your legs look even longer and leaner.

Whatâ€™s the best blazer dress to buy?

Top blazer dress

City Studios Velvet Tuxedo Blazer Dress

What you need to know: This stylish dress has a soft velvet finish and a satin trim.

What youâ€™ll love: It has a notched collar, front button closures and two pockets at the waist. It is also fully lined, 34.5 inches long from the center of the back to the hem and comes in sizes 2XS-2XL.

What you should consider: Some customers said this dress fits a little bit small at the waist.

Where to buy: Sold by Macyâ€™s

Top blazer dress for the money

Akarise Double-Breasted Gold Button Blazer Dress

What you need to know: This asymmetric dress has a sleek silhouette and delicate details.

What youâ€™ll love: It is a double-breasted jacket with shoulder pads, long sleeves and a sexy short hemline. It also has gold buttons, a deep V-neck, a lining for added coverage and a flattering fit that skims your body.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said this dress fits a bit small and suggested that you size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adrianna Papell Midi off-the-Shoulder Tuxedo Dress with Slit

What you need to know: This elegant off-the-shoulder dress has satin trim, buttons down the front and pocket detailing at the hips.

What youâ€™ll love: This mid-length sheath dress shows off your curves in all the right places with a slit that runs up the thigh. It has a tuxedo-style bodice with boning for added support and a built-in bra. It also has a little added stretch for comfort.

What you should consider: Some people reported they had to go up one size to get a perfect fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

