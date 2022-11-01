Start enjoying holiday savings before the holiday sales
Black Friday is coming soon. That means retailers will be fiercely competing for your dollar, especially this year with the cost of everything rising. You’ll find deep discounts on not only the products you want but the products you need. However, to get an edge on the competition, many stores are already offering pre-pre-holiday sales. Think of it as a head start on savings.
What is different this year is everything is on sale. It’s not just about the latest, greatest gadgets. It’s about stocking up on home essentials.
Since budget seems to be at the top of everyone’s list this year, we’ve curated a comprehensive guide of sale products categorized by price. You can shop for “Gifts Under $25,” “Gifts Under $50″ and â€œGifts Under $100.”
In this article: JBL On-Ear Headphones, CHI Flat Iron and DeWalt 20V MAX Battery Pack.
Best gifts under $25
Dollar Shave Club 6-Blade Travel Shaving Kit
Shaving is something that needs to be done every day. This set from Dollar Shave Club is a great gift, featuring a diamond grip handle, four 6-blade razor cartridges and a cover. The weighty handle gives the shaver a confident, secure grip. This set is currently only $14.45.
Sold by Amazon
Art and Cook Glass Electric Kettle
This electric kettle holds just shy of 2 quarts of water. It combines quick heating and easy pouring to provide a convenient way to get your hot water.
Sold by Macy’s
Amazon Basics Six-piece Bakeware Baking Set
This nonstick bakeware set from Amazon Basics includes a 9-inch by 5-inch loaf pan, two round 9-inch cake pans, a 12-cup muffin pan, a 13-inch by 9-inch roast pan and a 13-inch by 9-inch baking sheet. They are made of heavyweight steel for even heating and they are oven-safe for up to 428 degrees.
Sold by Amazon
If you’re looking for a waterproof, weather-resistant cover to protect your fire pit offseason, now is a great time to buy. This model also features a secure fit for windy weather.
Sold by Wayfair
This Fire 7 Tablet has a 10-hour battery life and is available for 30% off.
Sold by Amazon
Hamilton Beach Electric Coffee Grinder
Grinding your own coffee beans is the best way to get the freshest coffee. This model from Hamilton Beach has durable stainless steel blades that can grind coffee beans, herbs and spices. It is on sale for 35% off.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals under $25
- This twin-size Super Soft Plush Blanket will keep you warm this winter and is offered at buy one, get one free.
- An INIU Portable Charger can keep feeding power to your essential devices even when there is no outlet. It is on sale for 50% off.
- If you need a keyboard and mouse combo, this offering from Logitech is currently 40% off.
- Kids will love the Energizer PAW Patrol Squeeze Flashlights. They are on sale for 29% off.
- These JBL Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Headphones have a robust, full-spectrum sound and are on sale for just $24.95.
- With a special code (FRIEND), you can get this $34.50 eye-catching glittery top for just $9.63.
- This two-pack of camping lanterns is available for 55% off, plus batteries are included.
- Want to delve into the science behind cosmetics? This fun slumber party kit is 20% off.
- This Play-Doh Fun Tub Playset is on sale for 26% off. It comes with five cans of Play-Doh and 18 tools.
- A portable waterproof speaker is a great gift for anyone on your list who likes to have spontaneous fun. This model is 30% off.
- This Juniors’ So Cozy Sweater was $30, but you can get it for as low as $19.99 if you use SAVE20 at checkout.
- These Sharpie S-Note Creative Markers will give a kid (or adult) the tools they need to let their creativity flourish. Currently, you can get the 12-pack for $8.88.
- If you still need a costume, the Original Inflatable Dinosaur Costume is currently on sale for 31% off.
- This four-pack of Funkoverse: Marvel figures is a great buy at 70% off.
- These beautiful gold metal picture frames can adorn your home for an inviting 28% off.
- Yes, you can get this adjustable Decor Therapy floor lamp for just $43.57 (which is 27% off the regular price).
- Need some holiday decorations? This 100-foot LED strip with a remote control is just $16.99.
- If you are looking for a great deal on a quality sports bra, this one is currently available for 24% off.
- Kids’ feet grow fast. These toddler sneakers from Puma are available at 50% off, to help ease the strain on your budget.
- This elegant White Diamonds perfume by Elizabeth Taylor is currently 71% off.
- Granola treats for your dog? Yep. This pack of human-grade organic goodies is just $5.15.
- This trio of elegant Revlon lipsticks make a perfect gift for the individual interested in glamor. And right now, they are 37% off.
- This doodle board is 26% off. It encourages creativity and imaginative play.
- It can be hard to find a Lego set for less than $25. But here’s a 512-piece race car kit that is just $29.99.
- This magical curtain of lights can add an elegant touch to any environment. It is available for 40% off.
- Organizing your silverware drawer is a never-ending task. This top-selling bamboo drawer organizer can help you out. It Is on sale for 36% off.
Best gifts under $50
The Echo Show 5 is a feature-packed smart speaker with a vivid 5.5-inch screen. It can be set up in minutes, even by someone who’s not extremely tech-savvy. The user will enjoy access to top streaming platforms, the latest weather, video calling and more. It includes Alexa voice control. Buy it now and you’ll pay just $34.99.
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box
A Lego set is always a thoughtful gift for a creative youngster. The Classic Large Creative Brick Box comes with 790 pieces that will inspire any aspiring builder’s imagination. The included brick-shaped container comes in handy for storing the pieces when playtime is over. It’s a bargain thanks to the 28% discount.
Sold by Amazon
Mueller Ultra 12-cup Programmable Coffee Maker
Anyone who prefers a traditional drip coffee maker will appreciate this model by Mueller. It features an eco-friendly permanent filter that eliminates the need for disposable filters. The sleek control panel includes delay, program and brew strength functions. Buy it now and save $20.
Sold by Amazon
Columbia Benton Springs Zip-Front Fleece Jacket
You can give a gift that’s both warm and cozy when you wrap up Columbia’s Benton Springs Fleece Jacket. It’s made of polyester that maintains its stylish appearance after repeated washings. The deep pockets will keep hands toasty on chilly days. You’ll save up to 25% off the usual price when you shop early.
Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker
The Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker can cook two delicious sandwiches in minutes. The layered design that comes with an egg plate makes it possible to stack your favorite breakfast foods. Already affordable, you can find this handy small appliance for $37.59 to $46.99 when it’s on sale.
Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Home Depot
This is the smart speaker that started it all. This compact device lets you stream playlists and control compatible smart devices using just your voice. With built-in Alexa, you can set alarms, ask questions, set reminders and more. The Echo is currently available for 50% off.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals under $50
- Serving tasty treats on the St. Nicholas Square Yuletide Snowman Two-tier Server will add a touch of holiday cheer to your gathering. It’s marked down to $36.39.
- Got someone on your list who loves soccer? This FIFA 23 PlayStation 5 game is on sale for 29% off.
- You can get Family Pajamas with a Buffalo Check pattern from Macy’s and save 30% when you use the FRIEND promo code.
- Staub’s Ceramic Rectangular Dishes are stylish and highly rated. The pair is marked down from $129 to $49.96.
- The adorable Kidwill Tool Set for kids is a colorful, feature-packed playset that’s on sale for $29.99.
- Serve your favorite holiday beverages with style with Sur La Table’s Doppio Double-Wall Coffee Glasses. A pack of six is on sale for $34.96.
- A toaster can be a thoughtful gift for the person who loves breakfast. This four-slice model is on sale for 29% off.
- The ProCase Jewelry Box is an excellent gift for any jewelry collector. It was $39.99, but is currently just $28.99.
- The Mad Catz M.O.J.O. M1 Gaming Mouse is a wicked-looking accessory for the serious gamer. You can get it for 24% off.
- For only $24.99 you can get this Black and Decker 10-speed Blender.
- Packed with beauty products by top brands, Sephora’s Vacay All Say All-Over Face Set is an ideal gift for anyone who likes to try a variety of products. It’s a $134 value that’s only $44.
- The Melissa and Doug School Time Classroom Playset will spark enthusiasm among youngsters who love to play school. It’s marked down from $37.99 to $26.59.
- Although it’s only $34.99, the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker delivers crisp, clear sound that any audiophile can appreciate.
- The 20% discount on this Crock-Pot 7-quart Slow Cooker makes it an affordable option. It’s ideal for the busy cook who needs to prepare food with minimal effort.
- Anolon’s Advanced Home Hard-Anodized 8.5-inch and 10-inch Nonstick Skillet Set is highly rated and is 20% off.
- VRST Classic Fleece Hoodies come in a wide selection of sizes and colors, many of which are 50% off the usual price.
- Outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy going off-grid love the water-filtering LifeStraw. The Go Water Filter Bottle is available on sale for $26.95.
- Although it’s a budget-friendly model, the Amazfit Bip Smartwatch offers features that rival pricier options, including numerous tracking modes, health monitoring and long battery life. It’s currently available at a discount of 25% off the regular price.
- We love that the Hamilton Beach Portable Blender is compact, powerful and available in a choice of eight fun colors. Buy it now for 22% off.
- K and H Pet Products’ Kitty Tippy Scratch n’ Track is an interactive scratching post that’s made for active cats. You can purchase it for only $30.66.
- Fenty Beauty’s Glossy Posse includes three beautiful lip glosses in shades that work well for any skin tone. The set is only $38 but is a $65 value.
- The Black and Decker Dustbuster QuickClean is a cordless hand-held vac that will come in handy for quick holiday cleanups. Grab one now and save 51%.
- At a markdown of 25%, the CGK Unlimited Sheet Set is a solid deal that will give your bedroom a quick refresh just in time for the holidays.
- The new parent on your shopping list will appreciate the HelloBaby Monitor, which has both audio and video monitoring. Is currently discounted by 22%.
- The Furinno Simplistic A-frame Computer Desk may have a simple design, but it’s a nice addition to a small home office. The sale price of $38.21 reflects a 60% savings.
- This crockpot set comes with a convenient mini food warmer. It is a solid purchase at $56.50.
Best gifts under $100
Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser
Giving someone the gift of healthy teeth is a lovely way to show you care. This popular model has four tips and two pressure settings to customize cleaning. The unit runs for 45 seconds and has a rechargeable battery for convenience. It is currently 10% off.
Sold by Amazon
Help loved ones enjoy their favorite fried foods guilt-free with this easy-to-use air fryer. The 4-quart design can hold up to 2 pounds of food and offers a temperature range of 105 to 400 degrees. It’s on sale now for 23% off.
Sold by Amazon
Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset
The gamer on your list will love this premium gaming headset, which you can get for 16% off right now. It offers immersive Surround Sound audio, on-headset audio controls, and a high-quality mic. It also has breathable memory foam air cushions that make it comfortable to wear.
Sold by Amazon
JBL Endurance Peak II Waterproof True Wireless In-ear Sport Headphones
These wireless earbuds feature an adjustable power hook design for more comfortable wear. They have controls for taking calls, adjusting volume, using a smart assistant and making hands-free calls. They provide up to 30 hours of playback, too. Grab them while they’re 30% off.
Sold by Amazon
On sale for 30% off, this compact Keurig coffee maker is an ideal gift for college students or loved ones with a small kitchen. It can brew any cup size from 6 to 12 ounces and fit travel mugs when the drip tray is removed. It features built-in cord storage, too.
Sold by Amazon
For the person who wants their coffee perfect, this is the ideal gift. You can brew like a pro with this model. It has a sleek, space-saving design and accommodates taller cups. The advanced cappuccino system means you can brew instantly. This high-end espresso machine is available for 27% off.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals under $100
- Music lovers will appreciate this Victrola Vintage Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player that offers premium sound quality and a conveniently portable design at a discount of 48% off.
- The Foreo Luna Mini 2 Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush is an ideal gift for friends committed to their skin care routine because it can remove up to 99% of dirt and oil. Grab it now for 14% off.
- With the Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker, your favorite amateur chef can prepare restaurant-quality meals at home. It’s on sale for 34% off.
- This Coach Men’s 3-in-1 Wallet features the signature Coach print and comes with a key fob. It’s available for 18% off.
- The Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker can help your loved one keep track of their fitness goals and progress and is a great value at 38% off.
- Kids who love pirates will enjoy this Lego Create 3-in-1 Pirate Ship Building Playset, which contains over 1,000 pieces to build a ship, inn, or mysterious island. It’s on sale for $20 off.
- An Amazon Halo View fitness tracker is a thoughtful gift for the individual who is striving to be better. You will also appreciate the watch because it is currently 25% off.
- If you have a loved one struggling to get enough sunlight in winter, the Verilux HappyLight Luxe UV-Free LED Therapy Lamp is a thoughtful gift. You can get it for 30% off right now.
- This Castle Art Supplies 120+ Piece Mixed Media Art Collection contains colored pencils, watercolors, pastels, and more, making it an ideal gift for your favorite artist. You can get it now for 27% off.
- The Cricut EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine makes it easy for the crafter in your life to create customized T-shirts, tote bags, and more. Right now, it’s on sale for 48% off.
- The Marcato Atlas Pasta Maker is a fun gift for home chefs and is available for $25 off.
- This Bedsure electric blanket can keep loved ones warm and toasty this winter. You can get it for 31% off.
- For a busy friend or family member, this Crock-Pot Portable 7-quart Slow Cooker can make it much easier to get dinner on the table. It’s on sale for 20% off.
- If you are a fan of Amazon’s engaging tech, right now you can get a Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for a jaw-dropping 50% off.
- This Victorian Retro Wood Bluetooth FM/AM Radio with Rotary Dial is a traditional radio but also allows for wireless Bluetooth streaming from a smartphone or other device. Grab it now for 19% off.
- The Logitech Blue Yeti USB Microphone is an excellent gift for gamers, streamers, or aspiring podcasters and has a plug-and-play design that makes it easy to set up. It’s available for 23% off right now.
- The Fossil Tara Leather Crossbody Purse makes a great everyday bag for most people with a zippered main compartment and four smaller pockets. It’s an excellent value at 51% off.
- Please even the most difficult-to-shop-for person on your holiday list with this Calvin Klein Men’s Cuff Hat and Scarf Gift Set. It’s on sale for 10% off.
- This Sunny Health and Fitness Air Walk Trainer Elliptical Machine offers a total body workout without putting stress on the joints. You can get it right now for 22% off.
- Frequent travelers will appreciate this SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Checked Large Bag, which offers plenty of room and 360-degree spinning wheels. It’s on sale for $40 off.
- Someone close to you will appreciate the added peace of mind offered by this intelligent security camera, now available for 30% off.
- The CHI Spin N Curl has a rotating barrel that can create perfect waves for shoulder-length hair. It’s on sale for 34% off.
- For loved ones who enjoy tea, hot cocoa, oatmeal, and instant soups, this Chefman electric kettle can make boiling water much easier. It’s discounted by 22% off right now.
- This Little Tikes trampoline offers plenty of fun for children ages 3 to 6. It’s on sale for 28% off.
- Batteries are an amazing gift. They give the recipient the power to get things done. This DeWalt 18V to 20V Battery Adapter Kit is on sale for 49% off.
- If you know someone who is into gaming, these high-quality, over-ear headphones are sure to delight at $99.95 (regularly $149.95).
- If you have a loved one who spends a lot of time on their feet, this Homedics Shiatsu Select Foot Massager offers shiatsu and heated massage functions for tired feet. It’s on sale for 24% off.
- The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard is on sale for 46% off and offers faster than traditional mechanical switches for a better gaming experience.
