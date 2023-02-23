Which oversized blazer is best?

The 1980s trend of the oversized blazer quickly became a wardrobe staple for many due to its versatility and comfort. It’s ideal for any season because you can pair it with bike shorts and a crop top in warmer months, and it looks just as great with slacks, leggings and a button-up when the weather cools down.

The best ones, such as the Grlasen Long-Sleeved Oversized Blazer, have long hemlines with button closures and lining for coverage. They should also sport hues that complement the rest of your wardrobe.

What to know before you buy an oversized blazer

What is an oversized blazer?

An oversized blazer is what it seems; it’s a blazer with a loose fit that hangs on your body for a casual but elegant aesthetic. Also called the boyfriend blazer, it typically has slightly longer arms with a cuff that lands just past your wrists and a bottom hemline that rests low on your hip, sometimes at mid-thigh.

You can easily dress them up or down, and the best varieties have universally flattering silhouettes with structured shoulders and a button closure to show off your curves.

Oversized blazer styles

The right oversized blazer can bring out your best features. There are six silhouettes and textures to consider.

Classic oversized : This is universally flattering with a long hemline, wide lapel and button closure.

: This is universally flattering with a long hemline, wide lapel and button closure. Leather : This is made from matte or shiny leather, adding an edgy touch to the everyday blazer.

: This is made from matte or shiny leather, adding an edgy touch to the everyday blazer. Waterfall : This boasts the shape of the classic blazer, but instead of a button closure, it has added fabric that drapes at the center.

: This boasts the shape of the classic blazer, but instead of a button closure, it has added fabric that drapes at the center. Belted : This gives you a flattering silhouette by tapering your waist with a chic belt.

: This gives you a flattering silhouette by tapering your waist with a chic belt. Denim : This supremely stylish blazer is made from denim with washes that range from dark to light with optional distressing.

: This supremely stylish blazer is made from denim with washes that range from dark to light with optional distressing. Tuxedo: This has a matte shell with a satin lapel and joins at the waist with several rows of buttons, giving it a more formal look.

How to find your blazer size

To ensure you get an oversized blazer that fits, compare your measurements to the manufacturer’s sizing chart. There are three easy steps to finding your measurements.

Shoulders: Place the measuring tape on the tip of one shoulder and measure the distance across your back to the tip of your other shoulder. Chest: Wearing a thin top, measure the circumference of the fullest part of your bust. Waist: Measure the smallest part of your midsection, typically at your navel.

What to look for in a quality oversized blazer

Lining

Lined blazers give you more warmth and coverage than unlined ones. They also help you achieve a clean, smooth look because they mask the lumps and bumps caused by bra lines and the clothes you wear under the jacket.

Pockets

Pockets are important on blazers because they help you tote around essentials, such as your phone, credit cards and keys. While pockets are typically placed at the hips, you can also check for them on the jacket’s chest and interior.

Button closure

A button closure can help you create a curvier silhouette and stay warm. Even if you prefer to let your jacket hang open, it’s still helpful to have the option to close it when you need to.

How much you can expect to spend on an oversized blazer

While designer models can cost $100 or more, you can easily find a high-quality blazer from a retailer for about $40-$70.

Oversized blazer FAQ

How can you give your blousy blazer a more fitted look?

A. Consider a belt or a cinch clip that secures the extra fabric at the small of your back.

How should you wash your machine-washable blazer?

A. Fill your sink with water and add 1 teaspoon of a gentle detergent. Place your blazer in the water and let it soak for 30 minutes. Then gently scrub soiled areas with a cloth and rinse the garment with clean water. Finally, place it on a hanger and hang it out to dry.

What’s the best oversized blazer to buy?

Top oversized blazer

Grlasen Long-Sleeved Oversized Blazer

What you need to know: This trendy blazer has structured shoulder pads with a loose but elegant aesthetic and goes with anything.

What you’ll love: This oversized blazer lands mid-thigh and has a classic boxy shape with long arms and a wide lapel. It also features a button closure, pockets at the hips and a smooth lining for a polished look. It comes in 30 varieties, in sizes S-XXL.

What you should consider: Some people reported that the bottom hemline was a bit longer than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top oversized blazer for the money

Mncegeer Oversized Blazer

What you need to know: This chic blazer lands at your mid-thigh and gives you a perfectly polished look with a casual feel.

What you’ll love: It has a blousy look, long sleeves, a single-button closure and a notched lapel. It’s also lined for coverage, has pockets at the hips and has added stretch for comfort. It comes in eight hues, in sizes S-XXL.

What you should consider: Some people reported that its sleeves aren’t as slouchy as they hoped they would be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Meikulo Long-Sleeved Blazer

What you need to know: This sophisticated blazer can easily be dressed up or down and completes any outfit.

What you’ll love: It features a notched collar, long hemline and polyester lining. It also has added stretch for comfort, closes with a large button to create a flattering silhouette and has long sleeves. It comes in 13 hues, sizes S-XXL.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said they didn’t like that this blazer is dry-clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

