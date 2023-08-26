Shopping on Amazon for autumn wedding outfits

Love is in the air this fall as wedding season quickly approaches, and it’s up to you to look your best as a wedding guest. As styles change with the leaves, there are a few things that you should consider before choosing the perfect outfit to celebrate your loved ones this season. Fabric, color and matching accessories are just some of the essential features to pay attention to when shopping for fall wedding clothing. Amazon offers stylish and cost-effective outfits for the autumn wedding season; we assembled a collection of top dresses, pantsuits, suits and ties for wedding guests.

Shop this article: Wdirara Women’s Polka Dots Square-Neck Chiffon Dress, Cosonsen Women’s Long-Sleeve Waist Ruffle Skater Dress and Prettygarden Women’s Long-Sleeve Ruffle Maxi Dress

What to consider before buying fall wedding clothing

Venue

Indoor: When purchasing clothing to wear at an indoor wedding, consider the temperature of the space and how many people will be packed into the venue. The more people in the space, the quicker that space will heat up. If the ceremony and reception are held predominantly indoors, there is more flexibility when choosing an outfit to wear. Prepared guests can be seen with a light jacket, but for the most part, any season of clothing can be worn at an indoor wedding.

Outdoor: When purchasing clothing to wear to an outdoor wedding, consider the elements. Since fall tends to be on the cooler side in most locations, a wedding guest will want to be dressed warmly. Long sleeves and jackets are recommended unless the wedding is held in a warm, tropical location.

Weather

Be prepared for rain. Consider packing an umbrella or a raincoat if any part of the wedding will be outdoors. Test the temperature before leaving for the wedding so you know which style will be most comfortable.

Accessories

When choosing accessories for a wedding, consider hairstyle and neckline. If the hair is styled in an updo fashion, dangly earrings will look the best. If the top of your outfit is lower cut, consider wearing a necklace or layering a few necklaces. If the hair is down and the neckline is high, consider going without a necklace and wearing stud earrings.

Etiquette

It is important to not draw too much attention to your outfit so you don’t take any attention away from the bride. Only the bride should be wearing white. Similarly, black is a color that could be associated with grieving. Since a wedding is a celebration of love, stick with colors that match the season rather than white or black.

What to look for in quality fall wedding wear

Fabric

The tag located on the inside of the article of clothing will tell you not only the size of the item but the fabric. With this description, users will know how stretchy and adjustable the garment will be. The breathability of an item is an important feature to consider if you plan to dance at a wedding. The thickness of the fabric is important to determine the best outfit for the temperature.

Color

Fall colors are darker and deeper in shade than summer colors. Guests of fall weddings want to stay clear of light colors and lean more towards warm variations, such as burnt orange, evergreen, deep purple or burgundy. Floral patterns end with the summer heat and the new fall season brings about variations of plaid. If you are wearing a dress or matching a tie, consider featuring plaid to add texture to any outfit.

How much you can expect to spend on fall wedding clothes

On the less expensive side, fall wedding outfits range from $30 to $60. The mid-range pricing is around $70 to $100 and expensive fall wedding clothing starts at $110 on the lower end.

What to wear to a fall wedding FAQ

When buying online, how do you know what size will fit best?

A. When buying from online retailers, make sure to check the customer reviews and photos of the item. This will help you get a sense of how the clothing fits, the quality and durability, and if the clothes run true to size. For example, if you get a size four from one brand, this may fit differently than a size four from another brand. It’s also important to check exchange policies before you checkout, just in case you need a different size.

How do you know if the wedding has a specific dress code?

A. If there is a specific dress code or theme for the wedding, it will be noted on the invitation. You will be able to decipher more about the dress code based on the venue and by asking fellow guests what they are wearing to the event.

Best fall wedding styles

Best dresses

Wdirara Women’s Polka Dots Square-Neck Chiffon Dress

This stunning chiffon dress makes a statement with its bold red hue. We love the delicate polka dot pattern and flowy bishop sleeves, paired with a high waist and ruched bust for a flattering fit. There are 42 styles to choose from, including bodycon and patterned options.

Sold by Amazon

Cosonsen Women’s Long-Sleeve Waist Ruffle Skater Dress

This mini dress is fun and flirty, featuring a V-neck and airy chiffon fabric. It has a tie waist for a slimming effect, with 33 design choices, including short-sleeved and patterned variations.

Sold by Amazon

Prettygarden Women’s Long-Sleeve Ruffle Maxi Dress

This ruffle maxi dress exudes bohemian flair, designed with flowy sleeves and a loose silhouette balanced by a tie waist for a slimmer fit. The red leopard print is perfect for fall — and sure to stand out at the reception— but there are 24 other colors and patterns to choose from, as well.

Sold by Amazon

Vivicastle Women’s Long-Sleeve Tulip Wrap Maxi Dress

This maxi dress is as elegant as it is sexy, with a V-neck and leg slit that are sure to turn heads. It comes in 27 colors and design variations, including spaghetti straps and patterned options.

Sold by Amazon

Best pantsuits

Prettygarden Women’s Satin Jumpsuit

We love the Barbiecore vibes of this hot pink jumpsuit, with silky soft satin for a luxe look. It’s comfy to wear, with a wide leg and relaxed fit. This sleeveless jumpsuit comes in 12 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Sugar Poison Women’s Sleeveless Ruffle Jumpsuit

This alluring jumpsuit has an attractive one-shoulder design and ruffle trim. The fitted body, wide legs and high waist give the illusion that your legs are longer. It’s available in seven colors.

Sold by Amazon

Happy Sailed Women Casual Belted Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

This sophisticated jumpsuit can function as both office and wedding attire. We love the ruffle sleeves, high tie waist and wide legs. It comes in 33 designs, including short-sleeved and striped styles.

Sold by Amazon

Pink Queen Women’s Long Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

This sexy jumpsuit features a deep V-neck and belted waist that are seriously flattering, balanced by loose, flowy legs. It comes in 32 styles, including several patterned options.

Sold by Amazon

Best suits

Mys Men’s 3-Piece Slim-Fit Suit Set

This form-fitting suit will have you looking sharp at a fall wedding. Available in 20 colors, the set comes with a jacket, vest, pants and silk necktie.

Sold by Amazon

Calvin Klein Men’s Slim-Fit Suit

This classic slim-fit suit lets you customize your jacket and pant sizes separately, boasting quality craftsmanship from a high-end brand. There are six color options to consider for this set.

Sold by Amazon

Ynd Men’s Slim-Fit Three-Piece Suit Set

This slim-fitting suit comes with a jacket, pants and silk necktie. It’s one of the biggest suit bargains available on Amazon, with 20 colors to choose from.

Sold by Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Modern-Fit Suit

Another piece from a well-known brand, this Tommy Hilfiger suit jacket has a regular fit that’s sleek and modern without feeling too slim. The jacket comes in five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best ties

Calvin Klein Men’s HC Modern Gingham Tie

This designer brand tie’s traditional gingham pattern will complement nearly any shirt-and-suit combination for a timeless, refined look. It has a standard 57-inch length and 3-inch width, available in blue, burgundy or purple.

Sold by Amazon

Hisdern Men’s Necktie and Pocket Square Set

This set includes a necktie and pocket square with a distinctive plaid pattern for an elevated aesthetic, easily wearable from the office to a wedding. It comes in 44 colors and patterns.

Sold by Amazon

Secdtie Men’s Classic Stripe Jacquard Necktie

If you’re looking for a classic striped tie, this one fits the bill. It’s both preppy and professional, available in 42 monochrome and multicolor styles.

Sold by Amazon

Mantieqingway Men’s Printed Floral Neck Tie

This vibrant floral necktie is a natural conversation starter. It’s skinnier than a standard tie, with 86 variations in color and pattern to choose from.

Sold by Amazon

