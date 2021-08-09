Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Livestream
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
Live Weather Camera Views by SkyTracker
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Political News
Washington-DC
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Health News
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Border Report
Fort Hood
Top Stories
Pentagon to require COVID vaccine for all troops by Sept. 15
Top Stories
Indonesian volcano churns out fresh clouds of ash, lava
Senate overcomes latest hurdle, one step closer to passing infrastructure deal
Video
R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial begins Monday after repeated delays
Dodgers’ ball girl tackles fan running on field during game
Weather
Current Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Forecasts
Hurricane Tracker
SkyTracker Cameras
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
NFL Draft
NFL Dallas
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Baylor
Texas A&M
SEC Football
Mary Hardin Baylor
Big 12
High School Sports
High School
High School Football
Japan 2020
Top Stories
2012 champ Andy Murray in US Open draw; Wawrinka withdraws
Henderson’s future with Jaguars uncertain as absences mount
Music City launches a smash hit event in IndyCar return
AP source: Hornets give coach Borrego a multiyear extension
Features
TV Schedule
Antenna TV
Local Events
Back To School
Health Resource Center
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
App
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dish Network and Nexstar reach new, multi-year agreement, returning FOX44 to its system
Job Board
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Automotive
Best car cover
Trending Stories
Inmate sentenced to nearly 25 years for killing cellmate who raped his sister
Eight Men Arrested for Solicitation of a Minor in Operation in Belton
Gallery
Baylor students overcoming obstacles to bring back club ice hockey team
Video
The best aloe vera gel
Three Houston residents killed in South Padre Island shooting
Trending now
Inmate sentenced to nearly 25 years for killing cellmate who raped his sister
Eight Men Arrested for Solicitation of a Minor in Operation in Belton
Gallery
Baylor students overcoming obstacles to bring back club ice hockey team
Video
The best aloe vera gel
Three Houston residents killed in South Padre Island shooting
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected