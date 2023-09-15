Find organic babywear line Monica and Andy at Walmart

You may have already heard of Monica and Andy. This brand of organic baby clothes, blankets and other essentials is popular with parents. Its simple yet adorable designs and super-soft organic cotton construction make this brand stand out. But — great news for parents of little ones — this luxury brand now has an exclusive line for Walmart.

Not only will you get the quality and comfort you’d expect from Monica and Andy, but also the affordability that’s synonymous with Walmart. So, whether you’re in the market for onesies, rompers or separates, check out M and A by Monica and Andy.

What is Monica and Andy?

Founded by Monica Royer in 2014, Monica and Andy produces organic clothes and accessories for babies and toddlers. The idea was seeded when Royer became a mom and was disappointed not to find soft clothes and blankets that she could trust. So, she set out to make her own line of organic clothing that’s super-soft against babies’ skin — and Monica and Andy was born.

All of its products use Global Organic Textile Standard-certified fabrics, so parents can know they’re safe and reliable. They’re designed to be extra-soft and comfortable — making the brand big with parents and kids alike.

Walmart’s M and A by Monica and Andy

Organic baby clothing doesn’t always come cheap, but Monica and Andy now has an exclusive line for Walmart: M and A by Monica and Andy. This line brings you the softness, cute designs, and organic cotton construction buyers have come to expect from Monica and Andy, but at a lower price point afforded by its collaboration with Walmart.

You’ll find a range of clothes and accessories for babies and toddlers in the M and A line, including onesies, rompers, blankets and hats. It’s a great way to let your money go further while enjoying the benefits of Monica and Andy clothing for your little one.

Best M and A by Monica and Andy products

M and A by Monica and Andy Baby First Hello Cuddle Box

One of Monica and Andy’s popular cuddle boxes, this is perfect for a new baby, containing a soft, organic cotton blanket and a top-knot cap that fits babies up to 6 months old. It comes in six prints, including ones featuring dogs, watermelon and pizza.

M and A by Monica and Andy Baby One-Piece Coverall

This one-piece coverall has long arms and legs and is perfect for sleep or daytime wear. The asymmetrical two-way zipper makes diaper changes quicker and easier. It has three prints — featuring dinosaurs, deer, and milk and cookies — and comes in sizes from preemie to 6 to 9 months.

M and A by Monica and Andy Baby Organic Short Romper and Newborn Blanket

In this set you’ll get a matching blanket and romper suit with short arms and legs. Both have a cute milk-and-cookies design and are available in sizes from preemie up to 6 to 9 months.

M and A by Monica and Andy Easter Bunny Long-Sleeve Double-Ruffle Romper and Classic Bib

Bunny fans will be delighted with this onesie featuring a multicolored rabbit design. It has cute ruffle details and even comes with a matching bib. The snaps down the legs and around the crotch allow for quick changes.

M and A by Monica and Andy Tulip Garden Baby Shower Gift Set

If you’re looking for a baby shower gift or want to get your baby kitted out with a range of basics, look to this set. It contains 14 pieces, including a blanket, burp cloths, onesies, caps and separates, all in a cute tulip design.

M and A by Monica and Andy Top Dog Baby Shower Gift Set

This set contains the same number and type of items as the tulip bundle above, but with an adorable dog design and a more muted color palette of whites and navy blues.

M and A by Monica and Andy Baby Coverall

One-piece coveralls of this type are staples for babies and this one is soft and made from organic cotton. What more could you want? It also looks sweet, with a choice of three designs, one featuring dogs, one adorned with rainbows, and the other dotted with breakfast foods.

M and A by Monica and Andy Toddler Tank Top and Short Outfit Set

Designed for toddlers and little kids, this set comes in sizes from 12 to 18 months to 5T. It features separate shorts and a tank top, both with cute designs — one ice pop print and one watermelon print.

M and A by Monica and Andy Baby Welcome Home Cuddle Box

A great choice for new babies, this box features mix-and-match separates — one pair of pants and two tops — plus a top-knot cap. It’s available in preemie, newborn and 0 to 3 month sizes in a choice of five prints.

M and A by Monica and Andy Long-Sleeve Baby One-Piece Coverall

This long-sleeve coverall comes in five print options, including one covered in doughnuts and another featuring ice pops. Its long, angled zipper makes it easy to dress and undress your baby. Sizes range from preemie to 6 to 9 months.

M and A by Monica and Andy Baby First Moves Set

Featuring a long-sleeve bodysuit and matching pants, this is a versatile set. The bodysuit is perfect on its own on warm days or it can be worn with the included matching pants or underneath a coverall onesie. The pants are roomy with an elastic waist, while the bodysuit has convenient snaps.

M and A by Monica and Andy Toddler Girl Short-Sleeve Dress

An adorable dress for toddlers and little kids, it fits kids from 12 months to 5 years. It’s super-soft and comfortable with short ruffle sleeves. You can choose from four designs: watermelons, tulips, dogs or ice pops.

M and A by Monica and Andy Toddler Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt and Short Outfit Set

Containing shorts and a crewneck sweatshirt, this outfit set is a sporty choice for active little ones. Sizes range from 12 to 18 months to 5T. There’s a choice of two prints, one tulip design and one dog design.

