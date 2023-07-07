(FOX 44) – To help protect your vehicle, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with the National Insurance Crime Bureau to provide information about vehicle security.

The month of July is recognized as National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. The NHTSA and NICB has provided some statistics on vehicle theft and tips to keep your vehicle safe.

More than 1 million motor vehicles were stolen in 2022, with more than 250,000 reported to law enforcement during the fourth quarter alone. This is a 25 percent increase in vehicle theft totals over the past few years.

Historically, passenger cars made up approximately 74 percent of all stolen motor vehicles. A motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds in the United States. In 2022, thieves stole more than $8 billion in motor vehicle value.

In order to prevent motor vehicle theft, according to the NHTSA:

· Park in well-lit areas.

· Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

· Hide valuables out of sight, such as in the glove box or trunk.

· Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.

· Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.

· Some vehicles come equipped with an alarm and anti-theft system, but what if yours does not? Consider purchasing extra layers of protection for your vehicle if your manufacturer does not provide it. This could be something like an anti-theft system, which can be easily purchased online or in a store.