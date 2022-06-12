Which vitamin C packet is best?

Vitamin C is essential to many body functions. It helps the human body absorb iron, recover from wounds and it is vital for good skin and bone development. It is also the first vitamin many people reach for when they feel a nasty cold peeking its head. Luckily for most Americans and Canadians, they generally get enough Vitamin C in their diet, but it’s safe to take up to 2,000 mg of vitamin C daily, though this is the upper limit. Most supplements available offer approximately 1,000 mg of vitamin C per serving.

What food naturally offers vitamin C?

Certain Fruits and vegetables offer vitamin C. Citrus fruits such as tomatoes and oranges are especially rich in vitamin C and vegetables like broccoli and peppers. Other healthy food like strawberries and baked potatoes, among others, also contain a significant amount of vitamin C.

By eating the recommended dose of vegetables and fruit, you should avoid vitamin C deficiencies. Still, supplements can be a great way to add additional vitamin C into your diet when you are traveling, don’t have access to healthy food or if you’re feeling under the weather.

Best vitamin C packets

Most popular vitamin C packets

Emergen-C 1000mg Vitamin C Powder

Emergen-C is one of the most recognizable vitamin C supplements in the world. Each box comes with 30 individual packets, and each packet contains 1,000 mg of vitamin C. Other nutrients like Thiamin and Niacin are added into the mix for additional health benefits. There are also electrolytes making these packets great for a post-workout energy boost. Some people dislike that Emergen-C is mostly sourced from China.

Best alternative Emergen-C mixture for getting over colds

Emergen-C Immune+

This is a very similar product to the original formula. However, there is Vitamin D and zinc added to boost your immune function and response. It is an excellent alternative for people who might be worried they will get sick. There are fewer flavor options than the original formula, but there are still multiple flavors from which to choose.

Best vitamin C packets for fast absorption

Oraganix Liposomal Vitamin C 1000mg

The vitamin C in this mixture is coated with liposomes to make it skip the digestive system and enter directly into the bloodstream. Each box comes with 30 packets, each containing 1,000 mg of vitamin C. The mixture is all-natural and safe for vegans to consume. Some people will find this a bit too sweet.

Best premium vitamin C packets

California Gold Nutrition, Liposomal Vitamin C

This is a great blend for anyone who wants something truly sugar-free. It uses Stevia instead. Like most of the competition, it comes with 30 packets of 1,000 mg of Vitamin C. It is also vegan friendly, and the formula has fewer ingredients than many other manufacturers use. The actual formula is an orange goo, which some people may not like as much as a powder or tablet. It is a little bit pricier, but California Gold does have an amazing reputation.

Best vitamin C packet for an energy boost

NOW Supplements, Effer-C, Elderberry

These vitamin C packets have a delicious berry flavor made with elderberry and sweetened witSteviaia. Each packet contains 1,000 mg of vitamin C, and there is 500 mg of elderberry and B vitamins that give you an energy boost. It is priced competitively and made in the USA. Unlike some other products, it is soy-free on top of being vegan-friendly.

Best budget vitamin C packets

Kvit-C, Vitamin C, Energy, Effervescent Drink Mix

You get 30 packets for less than $10, which beats out the competition. On top of 1,000 mg of vitamin C, there are also 10 mg of vitamin E and many other vitamins and minerals in the blend. They use a proprietary mix that includes caffeine so that each packet will give you a boost of energy. The caffeine will turn some people off, but this is the only product on the list to contain it, so it could replace that morning cup of joe.

Best liposomal vitamin C packets for taste

SunLipid, Liposomal Vitamin C, Naturally Flavored

Like many other packets, this mixture contains a Liposomal coating to make the absorption rate faster. However, SunLipid’s vitamin C is a clear winner in the taste department compared to the other Liposomal options. It is a mixture of sweet and sour that tastes completely natural, and there isn’t much of an aftertaste. It also comes with sunflower lecithin, which assists with skin and liver function. The only con is that it is a little pricier than some of the other options.

