Which body concealer is best?

If you have a birthmark or tattoo, you know that regular foundation rarely covers it adequately. Body concealers, on the other hand, are specially formulated with enough pigment to cover almost any discoloration.

The key to success with body concealers is building your coverage. Depending on the formula, you may prefer to use your fingers, a brush or a beauty blender for application. Most formulas recommend starting with a thin layer and gently adding more concealer to the area until you achieve full coverage.

The best body concealer is the Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation. It’s highly pigmented and can be used on both the face and the body.

What to know before you buy a body concealer

Body concealer vs. facial foundation

The main difference between body concealer and facial foundation is their ingredients. A facial foundation is formulated to offer varying coverage. Body concealers, on the other hand, achieve full coverage through high pigmentation. Not only are these formulas more opaque than facial foundation, they also can cover spider veins, stretch marks and tattoos.

Some companies make concealers formulated for both face and body. These products are often referred to as foundations and typically offer medium to full coverage that’s buildable. However, they aren’t ideal for anyone who prefers a lighter formula for the face.

Shade matching

For the most natural appearance, selecting the correct shade is essential. Some manufacturers offer a wide assortment of shades, many with undertones or color-correcting properties. Other manufacturers have fairly limited shade collections. If you choose one of them, you’ll need to blend shades to best match your skin.

Color corrector

There are body concealers with built-in color correctors, as well as stand-alone color correctors that you can layer with your concealer. Color correction neutralizes pigments by covering them with colors located at the opposite end of the color wheel.

What to look for in a quality body concealer

Formula type

There are four types of formulas for body concealers: stick, solid, liquid and spray. Many people try more than one before they find the one that works best with their skin.

Stick concealers are easy to swipe and spread over the skin. They’re ideal for touch-ups and are travel-friendly.

are easy to swipe and spread over the skin. They’re ideal for touch-ups and are travel-friendly. Solid-body concealers are thick formulas that come in pots and are best for covering small areas.

are thick formulas that come in pots and are best for covering small areas. Liquid formulas are ideal for building coverage over large areas.

are ideal for building coverage over large areas. Spray formulas, like liquid concealers, cover large areas and are recommended for arms and legs.

Application

To get the most out of your body concealer, choose the best applicator to facilitate spreading and blending.

Sponges and brushes are recommended for liquid formulas and, occasionally, spray formulas. Since stick concealers have waxy consistencies, they can be spread with fingertips. Solid concealers are typically spread with fingertips, though your hands must be warm so the formula spreads more easily.

How much you can expect to spend on body concealer

If you only need light coverage or basic color correction, you’ll find simple body concealer palettes for $20 or less. Full-coverage concealers with a reputation for photographing well cost closer to $40. Deluxe body concealers, which come with setting powder and primers, can run as high as $60.

Body concealer FAQ

Q. Will body concealer cover tattoos?

A. Not all body concealers are designed to cover tattoo ink. Some brands, however, specifically make tattoo body concealers. These formulas are much thicker and more opaque, and require considerable building for effective coverage.

Q. Will body concealer stay put in creases, such as my elbows or knees?

A. Feathering in these areas is inevitable, but you can minimize the effect by applying a primer and using setting powder. If you prefer to be able to touch up the body concealer in these areas throughout the day, a stick formula is your best bet.

What’s the best body concealer to buy?

Top body concealer

Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation

What you need to know: The buildable coverage of this liquid makeup makes it ideal for body coverage, and it can also be used on the face.

What you’ll love: This liquid foundation offers reliable coverage that’s buildable and waterproof. It also holds up well to sweat. You can choose from a large selection of colors.

What you should consider: It tends to cake in lines and pores, and may cause breakouts on acne-prone skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top body concealer for the money

Mac Studio’s Face and Body Foundation

What you need to know: This is good if you need to build coverage, especially over blemishes, tattoos and discoloration.

What you’ll love: It comes in 13 colors for a close match. The formula jolds up well against sweat and humidity, which makes it ideal for wear outdoors.

What you should consider: The shade selection doesn’t cover as many colors as it could.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup

What you need to know: This top-selling leg and body concealer is a good choice for anyone who needs customizable coverage and likes the idea of sun protection in the product.

What you’ll love: The thick liquid formula is buildable for personalized coverage. It blends nicely for excellent results. The addition of SPF 25 is a nice bonus.

What you should consider: To conceal large imperfections or tattoos, you may need to apply several layers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

