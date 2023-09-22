Dyson releases a bright, new colorway ahead of the holidays

Dyson is one of the most trusted brands in hair tools. Its hair dryers and styling tools are virtually unmatched in power, versatility and durability. And if you’ve been looking to the holiday season to invest in some Dyson hair products for yourself or a loved one, here’s some good news. The brand has two new, limited-edition colorways for its best-selling Supersonic and Airwrap tools.

Get them while you can: Ceramic Pop and Blue Blush are here, just in time for the holidays

Brand new at Dyson is Ceramic Pop, a fun, mermaid-inspired satin finish that marries shades of ocean blue, coral red and pink. Ceramic Pop tools are finished with a feel that will remind you of unglazed ceramics — silky smooth like your hair will feel after using these tools.

Ceramic Pop comes on the heels of the brand’s Blue Blush colorway, another limited edition shade line that launched last month and is still available for select tools. Blue Blush is a bold, trendy cobalt shade with blush pink accents — in other words, all things merry and bright ahead of the holiday season. Either of these colorways will look festive under your tree this year and have you looking great for years to come.

Limited edition Ceramic Pop and Blue Blush tools available now

Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer (Ceramic Pop)

Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer in Blue Blush

The Supersonic hair dryer is fast drying, but engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage. It increases smoothness by 75%, shine by up to 132%, and decreases frizz and flyaways by 61%. For a limited time, you can get yours in Ceramic Pop or Blue Blush, with a matching carrying case to store the Supersonic hair dryer, plus five included accessories.

Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler Complete Long (Ceramic Pop)

Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler Complete Long (Blue Blush)

The Airwrap is a cult classic for a reason. This is the all-in-one styling tool that put Dyson on the hair tool map. In our testing, this was the best of the best of one-step hair dryers — and for a limited time, you can get it in Ceramic Pop or Blue Blush colors, with five included accessories and a matching carrying case.

Dyson Corrale™ Styler Straightener (Ceramic Pop)

Dyson Corrale™ Styler Straightener in Blue Blush

The Dyson Corrale is one of the only cordless premium hair straighteners on the market, and also promises half the damage of other heat tools. In our testing, we found it to be in the top five straighteners you can buy. Flexing manganese copper alloy plates shape around your hair, allowing for better control and less heat. And for a limited time, it’s available in both Ceramic Pop and Blue Blush colors.

