Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Livestream
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
Live Weather Camera Views by SkyTracker
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Political News
Washington-DC
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Health News
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Border Report
Fort Hood
BestReviews
Top Stories
The Latest: Sources: US to recommend vaccine boosters
Top Stories
Japan expands virus emergency, weighs legal penalties
Iran appoints new navy chief
Prototype military transport plane crashes outside Moscow
EU ministers to weigh Afghan security, migrant challenges
Weather
Current Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Forecasts
Hurricane Tracker
SkyTracker Cameras
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
NFL Draft
NFL Dallas
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Baylor
Texas A&M
SEC Football
Mary Hardin Baylor
Big 12
High School Sports
High School
High School Football
Japan 2020
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Yanks twinbill, Cabrera tries for 500
Baylor Offensive Line Making a Big Push Through Fall Camp
Video
FNF Preview: Harker Heights
Video
Cole sharp in return from COVID-19, Yanks top Angels 2-1
Features
TV Schedule
Antenna TV
Local Events
Back To School
Health Resource Center
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
App
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dish Network and Nexstar reach new, multi-year agreement, returning FOX44 to its system
Job Board
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Eye Makeup
Best heated eyelash curler
Trending Stories
Little River man charged with abusing multiple children
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle
‘You are not alone’: Veterans react to Afghanistan events
Video
History behind Taliban seizing over Afghanistan
Video
Greece wildfires: Winds fan 2 new blazes outside of Athens
Trending now
Little River man charged with abusing multiple children
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle
‘You are not alone’: Veterans react to Afghanistan events
Video
History behind Taliban seizing over Afghanistan
Video
Greece wildfires: Winds fan 2 new blazes outside of Athens
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected