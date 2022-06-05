Which L’Occitane gift sets are best?

L’Occitane pumps out some of the industry’s finest, sustainably sourced self-care products. Whether it be shea butter from West Africa, immortelle oil from France or almonds from the Alps, each L’Occitane product uses natural, locally sourced ingredients. However, finding the right one can be a challenge with so many amazing products from which to choose. If you’re in the market for a one-stop L’Occitane set, check out the L’Occitane Holiday Advent Calendar.

What to know before you buy a L’Occitane gift set

A little goes a long way

Because L’Occitane uses such a high concentration of their rich shea butter blend in their products, you don’t need to use much to get the desired results. In a situation where most products require three or four pumps, L’Occitane products should only require one.

Butter, cream or lotion

L’Occitane hand and body moisturizers, their best-selling products, come in one of three variations. The first is body butter, the thickest of the three and ideal for keeping moisture trapped in your skin. Because butter doesn’t directly moisturize, it’s best to apply it on damp skin. The second variation is skin cream, which contains more water than body butter and is ideal for lubricating and healing dry skin. The third variation is skin lotion, which is the thinnest because it contains the most water. Lotion doesn’t moisturize as well as cream, but it softens more effectively.

Scent profile

High-quality L’Occitane products function as a fragrance in their own right. Make sure to choose a scent that won’t interfere with your current regimen. If you’re unsure about which fragrance is right for you, opt for something with a subtle aroma like almond or shea butter or an entirely scentless product.

What to look for in a quality L’Occitane gift set

Research and innovation

While some formulas are better left untouched, such as the classic shea butter hand cream that’s blended with traditional techniques, others have benefitted from the tireless efforts of L’Occitane’s research and development team. When you’re shopping for a L’Occitane gift set, aim to get something that has products made with traditional as well as modern techniques.

Scent ingredients

As mentioned above, one of the best aspects of L’Occitane’s products is the exquisite scent profiles they offer. To get long-lasting coverage, keep an eye out for scents that bear the name of the product’s main ingredient, such as almond, lavender and shea butter.

Sustainability

While all L’Occitane packaging uses recycled materials, certain products are produced with enhanced fair trade and environmental standards. Be on the lookout for fair-trade approvals and sustainably sourced natural ingredients when shopping for a quality L’Occitane gift set.

How much you can expect to spend on a L’Occitane gift set

L’Occitane gift sets cost around $30 on the lower end and may cost close to $100 for options that include more products.

L’Occitane gift set FAQ

Are there storage protocols for L’Occitane hand creams?

A. L’Occitane hand creams require certain storage conditions to maintain their integrity over a long period. Thankfully, this is pretty to achieve. SImply store your cream at room temperature in a dry place; a handbag or bathroom vanity is perfect.

Are all L’Occitane products able to be used on skin and hair?

A. Although the main ingredients in most L’Occitane products are helpful for both skin, hair and even nails, you should only use a product where it is directed. If, for example, you put the hand cream in your hair, it will become heavy and greasy.

What are the best L’Occitane gift sets to buy?

Top L’Occitane gift set

L’Occitane Holiday Advent Calendar

What you need to know: The Advent Calendar gift set from L’Occitane is the ultimate sampler set with no less than 24 of the brand’s famous products.

What you’ll love: This gift set offers six unique hand creams, one foot cream, two conditioners, two shampoos and a smattering of body wash, face oils and other luxurious goodies. Each product uses premium ingredients, such as shea butter, almond oil or immortelle essential oil, a highly sought-after plant with natural anti-aging properties.

What you should consider: This gift set is specific to Christmas. However, that only applies to the packaging, and the items inside feature the standard L’Occitane labels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Top L’Occitane gift set for the money

L’Occitane Shea Butter Skin Saviors

What you need to know: Featuring rich shea butter, this gift set nourishes and protects both your hair and skin with natural ingredients.

What you’ll love: First and foremost, all of the shea butter used in the products included in this set is sourced through a fair-trade certified partnership with cooperatives of women in West Africa. Prized for their versatility and effectiveness, L’Occitane’s shea butter products promise to keep hair, face and skin looking smooth, bright and refreshed all day long.

What you should consider: Featuring shea butter products, this set doesn’t offer L’Occitane’s range of productive ingredients.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

L’Occitane Hand Cream Trio

What you need to know: L’Occitane is known for its alluring hand creams, and this gift set is ideal for anyone who struggles with dry skin at any time of the year.

What you’ll love: This set includes three separate hand creams, each with a unique scent. Whether it be almond, lavender or the classic shea butter, this set has a scent for every occasion. Plus, the tubes in this gift set are larger than the traditional sample size sets usually include. To top it off, the creams come in a pleasing, yellow gift box that makes giving this set to someone else hassle-free.

What you should consider: This set only includes hand creams.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

William Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.