Love a good mani-pedi? Here’s everything you’ll need to do one at home

Having perfectly manicured nails always gives you a more polished look. But getting a mani-pedi at a nail salon can be pricey and time-consuming. Fortunately, you can do an effective manicure and pedicure in the comfort of your own home to save time and money. And for this, you must have the right supplies.

In this article: 3 Swords Germany 8-Piece Manicure Set, Conair Foot Spa with Waterfall and OPI Nail Lacquer.

Best at-home mani-pedi nail tools and products

3 Swords Germany 8-Piece Manicure Set

With this manicure set, you’ll have all the tools you need for a successful mani-pedi. It includes fingernail and toenail clippers, nail scissors, cuticle scissors, tweezers, a glass nail file, a sapphire nail file and a cuticle pusher and cleaner. It comes with a lined case to hold the tools and a microfiber cloth to keep them clean.

Sold by Amazon

Fixbody Nail Clipper Set

This set includes nail clippers for the fingers and the toes, so you can keep all your nails at the ideal length. They have super-sharp stainless-steel blades that can cut through even the thickest toenails. The clippers also have an anti-slip lever that ensures you trim your nails to the right length and don’t accidentally pinch your skin.

Sold by Amazon

Bona Fide Beauty Glass Fingernail File for Natural Nails

This durable nail file is made from premium Czech glass and is etched on both sides, so it offers medium and fine grit. It has a nonporous surface that doesn’t absorb products and is easy to clean. The glass also helps seal your nails’ keratin layers, so they remain smooth and healthy. You can choose from 10 fun colors.

Sold by Amazon

Orly Cuticle Pusher and Remover

This high-quality metal tool makes it easy to prepare your nails and cuticles for polish or a bare manicure. It doesn’t damage your nails or cut your skin because it helps you push at the correct angle. It also works well to remove gel nails.

Sold by Amazon

Butter London Melt Away Cuticle Exfoliator

This cuticle remover features a plant-based formula with conditioning ingredients that help soften your cuticles for easy removal. It lets you get rid of overgrown cuticles without cutting them, so there’s no pain or damage to your nails. The product is also 10-free, meaning it’s free of formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, xylene and other toxic chemicals.

Sold by Amazon

Best at-home mani-pedi skin care products and tools

Liddy Electric Massage Nail Soaking Bowl

This convenient bowl makes it easy to soak your hands to soften your cuticles during an at-home manicure. Non-slip feet on the bottom keep it in place on your table. It also features an electric massage function and can run on batteries or with the included AC/DC adapter.

Sold by Amazon

Conair Foot Spa with Waterfall

This feature-packed foot spa not only prepares your feet for a pedicure, it also offers a relaxing massage at the end of the day. It has a scrub brush, pumice stone and pinpoint massager that can make your at-home pedicure feel more like a spa experience. It also has toe controls, so it’s easy to use.

Sold by Amazon

Aveeno Repairing Cica Hand Mask with Prebiotic Oat and Shea Butter

This repairing hand mask is ideal for restoring moisture to extremely dry hands. It comes with gloves that prevent the mask from dripping and ensure that the ingredients are fully absorbed. The formula contains shea butter and prebiotic oats to help restore your skin’s natural moisture barrier. It’s also paraben- and fragrance-free.

Sold by Amazon

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask

Get rid of dry skin on your feet with this foot peel mask. It has a dermatologist-tested formula with natural ingredients such as lemon, apple, aloe vera and botanical extracts. The peel can help exfoliate dead skin and soothe cracked heels. The included booties fit feet up to men’s shoe size 11.

Sold by Amazon

CGBE Electric Callus Remover

This high-quality electric callus remover can smooth dry, rough feet. It includes coarse and extra-coarse rollers, depending on your needs, but it’s never too rough or harsh on your skin. It also has a built-in rechargeable battery that can run for up to 120 minutes. It’s fully waterproof, so you can even use it in the shower.

Sold by Amazon

AHAVA Dead Sea Mud Dermud Intensive Hand Cream

This rich, intensive hand cream contains jojoba seed oil that helps smooth and soften dry skin. It even works well on cracked skin and provides instant relief for severely dry hands. It doesn’t leave behind a sticky residue.

Sold by Amazon

PurOrganica Urea 40% Foot Cream

With 40% urea, this foot cream can intensely hydrate dry, cracked feet. It uses high-quality ingredients and is extremely gentle on the skin. It’s particularly effective for calluses, cracked heels and other issues caused by tight shoes.

Sold by Amazon

Best at-home mani-pedi nail polish and accessories

OPI Nail Lacquer

This nail polish has been popular in nail salons and homes for years because of its long wear and extensive color range. It’s chip-resistant, providing up to seven days of wear. OPI polishes all have a wide brush that lets you apply the color smoothly and evenly.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Beetles Purple Glitter Gel Nail Polish Set

If you need your mani-pedi to last longer, this gel polish set can wear for up to 21 days when cured with an LED nail lamp. It includes four shades: purple glitter, mauve, lilac and dark purple. In addition, the polishes are all 9-free, so they don’t contain common toxic ingredients.

Sold by Amazon

Ronchall Gel Toe Separators

These comfortable gel toe separators make it easier to paint your toenails during an at-home pedicure. Because of their soft gel material, they won’t hurt your toes or cause blisters. They’re easy to clean, too, so you can reuse them.

Sold by Amazon

Zoya Remove Plus 3-in-1 Formula

This nail polish remover doesn’t just take off old polish; it also helps condition and prep nails for a fresh manicure. It effectively hydrates your nails, so they don’t feel dry or brittle after you remove your polish. It won’t leave any streaks or stains behind.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.