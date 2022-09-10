Which fall shower curtain is best?

As the weather turns crisp and fall decorations fill our homes, swapping your regular shower curtain for a fall shower curtain can help you savor the season during your daily routine. You can find fall-themed shower curtains with various prints, patterns and sayings that evoke cozy fall vibes. But choosing the right one for your bathroom can be a bit overwhelming. If you’re looking for a sophisticated yet reasonably priced fall shower curtain, the Shirtacle Harvest Grains & Grasses Shower Curtain is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a fall shower curtain

Materials

Fall shower curtains can come in a few different materials, just like regular shower curtains. The most common material options are linen, hemp, cotton, nylon, polyester or poly-cotton blends and plastic.

Plastic shower curtains will be waterproof and affordable, though they may not offer the appealing seasonal aesthetic you may be looking for in a fall shower curtain. Fabric shower curtains provide a more refined look while still offering a water-resistant barrier across the tub.

Size

Since fall shower curtains are a seasonal specialty item, they may not come in as many sizes as other shower curtains. However, you can generally find sizes that most standard bathtubs, measuring between 70 and 72 inches wide and long. If you want a seasonal shower curtain outside those common measurements, be sure to choose a design that comes in multiple sizes.

Hanging method

Autumn-themed shower curtains can have various hanging methods like simple holes, sewn holes, small holes with metal grommets or large holes with metal grommets. Curtains with smaller holes require hooks to hang on a curtain rod, while large holes can be threaded directly onto the rod. Holes with grommets are more durable since the metal acts as a seal to protect the curtain from tears and rips over time.

Cleaning and maintenance

As with regular shower curtains, fall shower curtains require periodic cleaning to keep soap scum and mildew at bay. If your shower curtain is machine-washable, that’s your best bet. If not, scrubbing with soapy water and a brush or sponge can help refresh your curtain as needed. Since you’ll only bring out this specialty shower curtain one season a year, it’s a good idea to clean it before packing it up again to prevent the buildup of dirt or dust while in storage.

What to look for in a quality fall shower curtain

Unique designs and high-performing materials differentiate quality fall shower curtains from all the others. Besides finding a design that suits your style, a waterproof or water-resistant curtain may be the most important feature when shopping for the best fall shower curtain.

Design and patterns

As you look for a shower curtain that evokes your fondest fall memories, consider your personal design preferences as well as your existing bathroom decor. You can find fall-themed shower curtains in many different shades, prints and patterns. There are even seasonal shower curtains based on pop culture icons from big brand names. Consider how the curtain will fit within your existing color palette and patterns, then choose a seasonal curtain that complements what you already have.

Reinforced holes

Some shower curtains provide extra structure around the openings for hooks, such as sewn hems or metal grommets. If you’re decorating a high-traffic bathroom or just want to preserve your curtain for as long as possible, look for a seasonal shower curtain that has durable hook holes.

Water-resistance

While many shower curtains boast water-resistant capabilities, not all specialty shower curtains are made with longevity in mind. Seasonal shower curtains are more likely to use delicate fabrics to enhance the design since they won’t hang in your bathroom all year round. However, finding a shower curtain that fits your seasonal mood and resists water will help protect your curtain without demanding extra cleaning and maintenance.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall shower curtain

Most fall shower curtains cost $20-$70. More expensive shower curtains can cost up to $100 or more, depending on the unique designs, brand names, limited releases and materials.

Fall shower curtain FAQ

Do fall shower curtains come in sizes that fit shower stalls?

A. Potentially. Shower stalls are typically less wide than bathtubs, so you may need less material to cover them. Some fall shower curtains come in multiple sizes, so you can measure your space and choose the best size. Since these curtains are seasonal, many products only come in the standard size for bathtubs, so you may have to hang

Should I get a seasonal shower curtain made of polyester?

A. Yes, if you want a durable, water-resistant and easy-to-maintain curtain. Polyester offers many benefits for a seasonal shower curtain. It’s easy to clean and often machine-washable. You don’t need a plastic curtain liner, as polyester is already water-resistant and will perform well all by itself. It’s also fast-drying so you won’t need to worry about mold or mildew when you fold it up and tuck it away for the rest of the year.

What’s the best fall shower curtain to buy?

Top fall shower curtain

Shirtacle Harvest Grains & Grasses Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This is a strong and durable 100% polyester shower curtain featuring a warm and vibrant watercolor painting in autumn colors.

What you’ll love: The oversized watercolor artwork dominates the curtain and adds a warm, earthy vibe to any bathroom. There are 12 buttonholes sewn across the top for hooks. Water-resistant fabric is easy to clean and dries quickly.

What you should consider: Some customers say the curtain is thinner than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top fall shower curtain for the money

LB Rustic Sunflower Fall Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This seasonal shower curtain features a large print of sunflowers and a cornucopia of autumn gourds over an orange background.

What you’ll love: Metal grommets across the top help reinforce the holes and the curtain comes with 12 plastic hooks for hanging. The fabric is 100% polyester, which is machine-washable and quick drying. The curtain comes in five different sizes to fit all sizes of shower stalls and bathtubs.

What you should consider: The included plastic hooks may not be as durable as metal ones. The curtain arrives folded so that it may have creases in it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nature’s Harvest 70-Inch x 72-Inch Shower Curtain with Hooks Set

What you need to know: This standard-sized shower curtain features cute autumnal sayings perfect for the fall season.

What you’ll love: The farmhouse style shower curtain comes with 12 pumpkin-shaped hooks for hanging. The curtain is made of polyester, and is also machine-washable and quick drying.

What you should consider: A curtain liner is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

