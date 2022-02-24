Which stall shower curtain is best?

Shower stalls and tubs without permanent doors need shower curtains to keep the water inside and not allow it to spill out on your floor. There are shower curtains in many shapes and sizes, but stall showers require curtains that are skinnier and taller than standard-sized ones.

If you are looking for a stall shower curtain with a snap-in liner that snaps off just as easily so you can take it down and put it in the wash, take a look at the River Dream 80-inch Tall No Hook Stall Shower Curtain with Liner.

What to know before you buy a stall shower curtain

Dimensions

Measure both the dimensions of the opening to your shower stall. Since stall showers are built skinnier and taller than standard showers, you’ll need shower curtains to accommodate this. Most stall showers require curtains that are about 72-78 inches tall and about 36-54 inches wide. Make sure the shower curtain is as wide and as long as you need to keep the water inside. Depending upon the height of your shower stalls and the height you want your curtain rod installed, you may need a longer shower curtain. These can be as long as 96 inches.

Materials

Vinyl is the most commonly used material in the manufacture of stall shower curtains, but modern shower curtains give you many other choices.

Plastic shower curtains are the simplest and most affordable of shower curtain materials. They are made of either polyethylene or vinyl and provide a completely waterproof barrier between your shower and your bathroom floor. Plastic shower curtains are easy to care for and easy on the budget.

shower curtains are the simplest and most affordable of shower curtain materials. They are made of either polyethylene or vinyl and provide a completely waterproof barrier between your shower and your bathroom floor. Plastic shower curtains are easy to care for and easy on the budget. Fabrics used in the manufacture of stall shower curtains include cotton, linen, nylon, polyester and poly-cotton blends. While they will all offer some degree of water resistance, they will not be fully waterproof, so you will likely want to purchase a separate shower curtain liner.

How the shower curtain is hung

Inexpensive shower curtains hang from rods by simple s-hooks inserted through slots in the fabrics. Better shower curtains that have metal or plastic grommets built into the curtain for added strength and durability will last longer.

What to look for in a quality stall shower curtain

Workmanship

Shower curtains are opened and closed every time you use the shower. This puts stress and strain on not only the shower curtain but also the shower curtain rod and how your curtain fastens to it. Look for curtains with sturdy fabrics and double stitched seams that are mounted to curtain rods with sturdy hardware that will not rust.

Antimold and mildew

Mold and mildew grow best in places that are wet and warm, the conditions most showers deliver every time you use them. Stall shower curtains made of mold and mildew-resistant materials will help you keep your shower curtain clean and free of unsightly and unhealthy buildups. Antimicrobial shower curtains are even more sanitary, so if you want the cleanest possible shower curtain, choose one treated to resist germs, microbes and the buildup of soap scum.

Liners

If you buy a waterproof shower curtain, you won’t need a separate liner, but having one means the soap and water from your shower never come in contact with your curtain. Liners are less expensive than shower curtains and can be replaced as frequently as you like.

How much you can expect to spend on a stall shower curtain

Basic shower stall curtains can be found for as little as $10. You will find better shower curtains made of better materials for between $25-$100. If you want high style, expect to pay more.

Stall shower curtain FAQ

Can I use a standard size shower curtain in my shower stall?

A. Some standard shower curtain sizes will not be long enough and at the same time may be too wide. It is a good idea to measure your shower stall and buy a shower curtain that is made to fit it.

Are liners and shower curtains the same length?

A. The answer is yes when the liner comes with the shower curtain. If you buy a separate liner, make sure it is long enough to completely cover your shower curtain and protect it from the accumulation of soapy residue.

What are the best stall shower curtains to buy?

Top stall shower curtain

River Dream 80-inch Tall No Hook Stall Shower Curtain with Liner

What you need to know: No hooks are needed with this water-repellent 80-inch long and 54-inch wide shower curtain.

What you’ll love: The snap-in liner snaps off just as easily so you can take it down and put it in the wash. This white shower curtain and liner give a clean look to any bathroom and install easily with the built-in color coordinated split ring grommets. The see-through mesh top lets light in while keeping water from spilling outside. The corner magnets keep the curtain and liner from billowing.

What you should consider: This shower curtain comes only in white.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stall shower curtain for money

Stall Shower Curtain Fabric 36 inches by 72 inches, Waffle Weave

What you need to know: This quick-drying curtain gives a spalike vibe with its upscale waffle pattern.

What you’ll love: This shower curtain comes in a whopping 20 colors and 39 sizes, so you’re sure to find the perfect curtain for your bathroom.

What you should consider: Some people found the fabric to be a little bit heavier than they were expecting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Riyidecor Botanical Stall Shower Curtain – 36 inches by 72 inches

What you need to know: This beautiful botanical curtain will bring a tranquil garden vibe to your bathroom.

What you’ll love: The curtain comes in eight different colors with similar botanical designs. It is also waterproof and machine washable.

What you should consider: Some people thought the fabric was a little flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

