Which Kano computer kit is best?

Are you the parent or guardian of a young child with a true fascination for computers and all they have to offer? Kano computer kits are great for allowing your child to build their own customizable computer that will teach them computer science, and they let you get back to using your own PC. Kano computer kits will instruct your child how to write computer code, gain familiarity with Raspberry Pi, create their own art, music and so much more.

For a basic kit that is great for beginners, check out the original Kano computer kit.

What to know before you buy a Kano computer kit

Consider your child’s attention span

You don’t want to spend money on something only for it to gather dust. The Kano computer kit comes equipped with a detailed series of step-by-step instructions that will allow your child to program and assemble a fully functioning PC. Since you know your child’s attention span and their ability to handle potentially frustrating situations, it may be best to keep such consideration in mind before purchasing such a kit.

Raspberry Pi may be too complex

For those who are unfamiliar with Raspberry Pi, they are a series of single board computers, or micro computers, built around a single circuit board with the basic technology needed to operate a PC. However, if it sounds like this might be a bit much for your six year old to tackle, there’s nothing wrong with waiting a few years until it can successfully hold their interest.

What to look for in a quality Kano computer kit

Transparent construction

The Kano Computer kit will give your child an up close and personal experience with creating their own PC. Since many of the components are transparent and require some physical assembly, your child will be able to examine the guts of their computer to their heart’s content.

Award winning education tech

Kano computer kits are backed by more than 2,000 schools and coding clubs. Kano has also been the recipient of a virtual panoply of prestigious awards, including the Cannes Golden Lion Award, Family Choice Award, Red Dot Award and the Webby Award. Furthermore, the Kano coding community has more than 700,000 pieces of code created by users that are free to copy, manipulate and even used to create something brand new.

Safely inspire a love of technology

The entire Kano computer kit only has an electrical operating requirement of a mere five volts, which helps ensure that any danger of electrical shocks is safely mitigated. Furthermore, using their Kano custom PC will also help you control your child’s internet access and prevent them from viewing undesirable websites or downloading inappropriate apps. With more than 100 approved and age-appropriate applications, your child can view YouTube videos, modify Minecraft to create new wonders and more while giving you some much needed peace of mind.

How much you can expect to spend on a Kano computer kit

Depending on the included accessories along with any budgetary considerations, a quality Kano computer kit can cost $25-$319, and sometimes more.

Best Kano computer kit FAQ

What age group is appropriate for a Kano computer kit?

A. While this is obviously dependent on several factors such as attention span, emotional maturity and overall interest in coding and other technology, Kano computer kits make great gifts for kids aged 6 to 14.

Can the Kano computer kit access smartphones and other devices?

A. In addition to being able to connect your Kano PC to any HDMI port connection, the kit also includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

What’s the best Kano computer kit to buy?

Top Kano computer kit

Kano computer kit

What you need to know: This kit includes a fully loaded kit to build a basic PC, learn coding and much more.

What you’ll love: This unit includes a step-by-step book with 100+ coding challenges and 100+ apps, as well as a DIY case, power button, wireless keyboard with trackpad, Raspberry Pi 3, programmable LED lights, HDMI and power cables, stickers and Kano’s unique operating system.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with the unit experiencing errors, such as locking up or failing to properly reboot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kano computer kit for the money

Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit

What you need to know: This is an excellent Kano kit for turning your tablet into a STEM learning and coding tool.

What you’ll love: This unit features a buildable sensor that can detect 3D hand motions and render them into drawings. In addition to helping fulfill your child’s obsession with all things “Frozen,” they can share their creations or remix millions of others with the Disney “Frozen” Kano world community, one of the safest coding communities for young children.

What you should consider: It is worth noting that this is a stand-alone unit for tablets and not an add-on for an existing Kano PC.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kano Pixel Kit

What you need to know: This is a great next step for learning programming with a programmable light board and more.

What you’ll love: This unit includes a step-by-step book, lightboard, case, buttons, lanyard and free Kano app. It also gives your child the ability to build and code 128 dazzling lights in 16 million colors, make data light up instantly and create games, art, sound equalizers and more.

What you should consider: Users have reported technical issues occurring during the setup and tutorial functions

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Daniel Martin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.