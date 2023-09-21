Amazon Devices Event: a flood of new gadgets released

Amazon’s voice assistant is already powerful, with a wide range of productivity-boosting capabilities that can help you with all kinds of tasks around the house. But they’re about to get even better — at this year’s Devices Event, Amazon unveiled AI-powered Alexa updates and a whole line of new gadgets that will make your home smarter than ever before.

What’s new with Alexa?

One of the biggest updates is that Alexa is getting smarter and more conversational, thanks to the power of generative AI. Amazon is rolling out new voice assistant features based on a large language model it custom-built and optimized for voice interactions. It’s made for the things Amazon knew Echo users love: getting real-time information, controlling smart home devices and features, and maximizing home entertainment.

The new, AI-powered Alexa isn’t available just yet, but soon, U.S. customers will be able to preview its capabilities by saying, “Alexa, let’s chat.” Talking to Alexa using this new feature will feel more natural and conversational, and customers should notice a marked improvement in Alexa’s ability to reason, understand their intent and analyze complex requests.

Some other new features that are coming with the Alexa update include:

Eye Gaze Mode: This will let customers with speech or mobility disabilities perform pre-set Alexa actions without using voice or touch.

This will let customers with speech or mobility disabilities perform pre-set Alexa actions without using voice or touch. Call Translation: This will translate Alexa audio and video calls in real time in 10 languages, including English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.

This will translate Alexa audio and video calls in real time in 10 languages, including English, Spanish, French and Portuguese. Alexa Emergency Assist: This is a hands-free safety service.

New Echo gadgets to go with Alexa’s new features

All-New Echo Show 8

The third generation Echo Show 8 features improved audio with spatial audio, room acoustic sensing, and noise reduction technology, as well as a built-in smart home hub for seamless compatibility with your other gadgets. It’s faster and has a larger display than previous models.

Echo Pop Kids

Echo Pop Kids is made for kids to harness the power of Alexa, with built-in parental controls. Stream kid-friendly songs, set timers or alarms, call approved contacts and chat with Disney-themed voice assistants.

Echo Frames and Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa

For those who want to take the power of Alexa on the go, there’s Echo Frames. You can play the perfect music or podcast, make a call without looking at your phone, check in with your home’s smart devices and more — all while going about your busy life.

All Amazon new devices and updates

Fire TV updates

Echo updates

Echo Hub: An easy-to-use control panel for your smart home devices.

Fire tablet updates

All-new Fire HD 10: With a 10.1-inch Full HD display, octa-core processor, 3 gigabytes of RAM and 13-hour battery life.

Kids devices updates

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: Includes a one-year subscription of Amazon Kids Plus.

Smart home updates

All-new Ring Stick Up Cam Pro: With advanced features including 1080p HDR video and color night vision.

Eero Max 7: A new tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system.

