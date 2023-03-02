Which earmuffs are best?

Winter is still upon us for a couple more weeks, and it is the season of runny noses and red ears. The former is all but impossible to avoid, yet the latter is easily dodged with a good pair of earmuffs. Or perhaps you’re venturing into a high-noise situation and want some hearing protection.

Regardless, there are several kinds of earmuffs, with some having special features. Earmuffs are also a top-notch way to accessorize your outfits. Most aren’t expensive, either, so it’s easy to build a closet full of options.

What to know before you buy earmuffs

Earmuff types

There are four types of earmuffs.

Standard earmuffs are the cold-weather kind. They have a band connecting the ear cups, though that band may be meant to sit on the crown of the head or just above the neck.

Bandless earmuffs, well, remove the band. What's left are two individual cups that are small enough to fit snugly around the ear but large enough not to pinch.

Noise-reducing earmuffs aren't usually meant for cold weather, instead typically being worn as hearing protection at gun ranges or in other situations that can cause hearing loss. However, they can still be used in cold weather for a small bump in warmth. Look for the noise-reduction rating — higher ratings mean less sound gets through.

Headphone earmuffs can be either standard or noise-reducing. Either way, they use cables or Bluetooth to play music from your phone. Some can also listen to the radio.

Cost

Standard earmuffs typically cost $5-$25. Bandless earmuffs typically cost $5-$30. Noise-reducing earmuffs typically cost $5-$50. Headphone earmuffs typically cost $25-$150.

What are the best standard earmuffs to buy?

Brook and Bay Earmuffs

These earmuffs have extra-large cups to fit any ears. The band makes them snug and warm but too tight. They come in five colors: black, white, gray, pink and brown.

Gergella Earmuffs

These se a sleek, nontraditional and stretchable band. They can be folded up to better fit inside small bags. They come in 14 designs and can be purchased alone or as a set of two.

Lcxshye Earmuffs

These use faux fur and are extra-large to make for a cuter presentation. They can be folded up to fit inside a purse or backpack. They come in six colors.

Luckkyme Earmuffs

This set of four earmuffs is perfect for people who like to keep pairs in many places. They come in all brown, all blue or a four-color set made of brown, blue, gray, and black.

Simplicity Earmuffs

These are designed for all body types, in both looks and function. They can be bought individually or in a set of two, and come in 14 colors.

What are the best bandless earmuffs to buy?

Geyoga Bandless Earmuffs

Their ear openings are 2.1 inches wide while the entire earmuffs are 3.4 inches wide. There are two sets of four pairs to choose from, and each pair in the set is a different design.

JourneyOut Bandless Earmuffs

These grayish-white earmuffs are large, fitting ears larger than 2.75 inches. The large size makes them easier to find in your bag.

Satinor Bandless Earmuffs

These are wool-lined for extra warmth and windproof to prevent extra chills. They come in small, medium and large. Two pairs are included, one black and one brown.

Vieel Bandless Earmuffs

These can fit underneath a helmet, which makes them great for athletes. They come in three sizes: child, men and women. They also come in three colors: black, carbon gray and red and black checkerboard.

Whaline Bandless Earmuffs

This set of three earmuffs comes in small, medium and large. There are two sets of three to choose from, with two of the included three being black and light gray while the other is dark blue or dark gray.

What are the best noise-reducing earmuffs to buy?

3M Safety Noise-Reducing Earmuffs

These bright red earmuffs are easy to spot, perfect for people who misplace their stuff. The headband is ventilated and they have a noise-reduction rating of 30.

Decibel Defense Noise-Reducing Earmuffs

Their headband is heavily padded for comfort over long periods, and the cups fold inward to the band for easy storage. Their noise-reduction rating is 37.

ProCase Noise-Reducing Earmuffs

These earmuffs have spacious cups to help your ears breathe, plus the cups can rotate 360 degrees. They come in nine colors with a rating of 28.

Prohear Noise-Reducing Earmuffs

These are designed to protect your child’s hearing or preserve their comfort should they be uncomfortable in louder-than-usual places. They have bright colors to be attractive to children and have a rating of 25.

Vanderfields Noise-Reducing Earmuffs

You can buy them alone or in a set of two. They come in eight colors but the two-packs only come in blue, green and black. Their rating is 26.

What are the best headphone earmuffs to buy?

DeWalt DPG15 Headphone Earmuffs

These noise-reducing headphones can pull in AM and FM radio and have eight presets you can set to jump to your favorite stations. They can also connect to a music source via a 3.5-millimeter jack. They have a rating of 25.

LC-Dolida Headphone Earmuffs

These Bluetooth-enabled earmuffs are made of thick, plush material for warmth and comfort. The battery can last for up to 10 hours and takes only two hours to charge. They come in five colors.

Prohear Headphone Earmuffs

These noise-reducing earmuffs have a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 40 hours and uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone. They have a rating of 25.

