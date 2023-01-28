What are the best matcha powders?

Packed with antioxidants, a boost of caffeine and even calming qualities, matcha tea is a popular, healthy drink of choice for many. Made from green tea leaves, matcha is ground into a powder and boasts a green color and rich taste.

Matcha powder can be enjoyed with hot water or combined into various beverages, including lattes and smoothies. It can also be added to baked goods, such as muffins or bread, or sprinkled atop breakfast foods, like oatmeal or yogurt. The best matcha powder features a bright green color and a fine ground and is harvested from trusted, regulated sources, most notably in Japan.

Best matcha powders

Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Tea Powder

This organic matcha is sustainably harvested from Japanese farms, resulting in a fine and pure tea. Free from any contaminants, it has a rich, flavorful taste. It’s ceremonial-grade matcha, so it’s best used when mixed with hot water instead of adding it to other food or drinks.

Sold by Amazon

MatchaDNA Certified Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder

There’s plenty of value in this 16-ounce tin of matcha powder that comes at a good price. Organically grown and harvested, this healthy boost of green tea is mighty versatile: add to hot water, milk or smoothies. The container also allows for easier storage and is ideal for preserving freshness.

Sold by Amazon

California Gold Nutrition Organic Ceremonial Matcha Tea Powder

Made from first-harvest tea leaves, this high-quality matcha powder is ceremonial grade, so suitable for use in Japanese tea ceremonies. It’s certified USDA organic.

Sold by iHerb

PureChimp Matcha Green Tea Powder

With 50 servings available, this ceremonial-grade Japanese matcha offers value and taste for your investment. The glass jar also makes for easy storage while locking in freshness, and it can be recycled after use. For more adventurous consumers, PureChimp also offers some matcha mixes, in which the green tea is paired with other nutritious spices and herbs like turmeric or mint.

Sold by Amazon

MatchaDNA Organic Culinary Matcha Powder

For those seeking to bake or cook with their matcha green tea powder, this culinary option from MatchaDNA will yield the best results. Sustainably grown on a healthy, contaminant-free farm, this matcha features a richer, more potent flavor that lends itself well to smoothies, muffins and other creative meals.

Sold by Amazon

MRM Matcha Tea Powder

This quality option offers a little more bang for your buck with a low-priced 6-ounce bag of matcha powder. From Japan, this best matcha green tea powder can easily be enjoyed simply with hot water or mixed into other creations. The eco-friendly packaging is a nice touch as well for conscious consumers.

Sold by iHerb

Rishi Tea Everyday Matcha

This organic matcha powder is a great daily matcha powder for the mornings as you ready for the day or during moments of thoughtful reflection. Rich in flavor and free of any bitterness, this high-end powder is designed for those seeking a moment of pause. It’s advised to enjoy it in a traditional manner, with a tea bowl and bamboo whisk.

Sold by Amazon

Naoki Ceremonial Grade Matcha Powder

Though somewhat pricey, this ceremonial matcha tea powder is fresh, fine and flavorful. Grown and harvested sustainably and thoughtfully, this powder should be the focal point of any drink or food, though it’s best enjoyed simply as tea. This matcha also describes itself as being beginner-friendly, with a balanced and smooth flavor that welcomes those unfamiliar with the matcha experience.

Sold by Amazon

Tao of Tea Organic Matcha

With a bit more price comes assurance and satisfaction, as this organic matcha powder is made by a trusted Japanese company. A fine ground and expert harvest results in a bright color and rich taste. Simply mix with hot water to embrace all its physical and mental health benefits.

Sold by Amazon

Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Latte Mix

This organically-grown option is designed to be the best matcha powder for lattes, with a subtle bit of sweetener added to complement all your favorite drinks. This matcha powder can be mixed into hot or cold beverages and works with any kind of milk or milk substitute. For 15 servings, it also comes at a good price.

Sold by Amazon

Navitas Organics Matcha Powder

This matcha powder from another trusted name in supplements is made to give you the healthy and mindful boost you need at any time. Use this on its own as tea or combine it in a meal or drink to gain all the antioxidants and nutrients you desire.

Sold by iHerb

Organic Traditions Premium Matcha Green Tea Powder

Versatile and tasty, this organically grown matcha provides solid value however you want to enjoy it. Most users will want to mix it in with a smoothie for a boost of energy in the morning, but the fine ground also allows for baking and adding to breakfast meals as well.

Sold by iHerb

Encha Latte Grade Harvest Organic Matcha Mix

Another option that makes for a delicious and smooth matcha tea latte, this powder is grown in Kyoto, Japan. It’s designed to be rich, creamy and slightly sweet in taste. No additional sweeteners are needed, and it welcomes any milk of choice. It can also be enjoyed both hot or cold.

Sold by Amazon

Sencha Naturals Matcha Latte Powder

If you’re interested in making matcha lattes, you just add hot water to this mix to get delicious, creamy dairy-free hot drinks. It’s available in original, chai, mango and cacao coconut flavors.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.