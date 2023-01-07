Which vitamin D drops are best?

Spending time in the sun is one of the easiest ways to score your daily dose of vitamin D. However when the weather turns cold, it can be a challenge to get enough direct sunlight. This is especially crucial for children, who need plenty of vitamin D to develop strong, healthy bones.

When used daily, the Carlson Baby’s Super Daily D3 Baby Vitamin D drops provide the dosage recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The product is suitable for vegetarians and is free of artificial preservatives.

What to know before you buy vitamin D drops

Vitamin D for babies and children

Babies require 400 International Units of vitamin D daily from birth to 18 months of age for the healthy development of their bones and teeth. Without meeting their daily vitamin D intake, they risk a condition called rickets or soft bones.

Unfortunately, breast milk does not contain enough vitamin D to meet a baby’s intake requirements. While certain baby formulas will be fortified with vitamin D, the dosage may still not be sufficient and supplementing with drops may be necessary. Always speak to your pediatrician when determining the correct vitamin D dosage for your baby. Never administer more or take more vitamin D than the recommended dosage.

Children ages 2 to 18 need around 600 International Units of Vitamin D daily. It contributes to the children’s bone health while assisting the body in absorbing calcium. Vitamin D also possesses immune-boosting qualities, invaluable for school-aged children while promoting heart and muscle health.

Vitamin D in pregnancy

Supplementing with vitamin D in pregnancy is thought to have many health benefits for the mother and baby. Research indicates that adequate blood serum levels of vitamin D can reduce the risk of premature birth.

For pregnant mothers, vitamin D also helps absorb calcium from food and helps the baby develop. If you are pregnant and intend to breastfeed your baby, boosting your vitamin D levels is a good measure for your own health in the long term. Breastfeeding can deplete the mother’s vitamin and mineral stores over time.

Vitamin D in food

Rich levels of vitamin D can only be found naturally in a few foods. For instance, salmon is a great source of vitamin D, while tuna, egg yolks and mushrooms contain some vitamin D as well, often because they have been boosted with UV light treatment.

Other foods and beverages are sometimes fortified with vitamin D, like milk, orange juice, yogurt and cereal. Always refer to the label to determine whether your food contains vitamin D and what the levels are. An adult diet is unlikely to provide enough daily vitamin D intake on its own, so vitamin D supplements are very beneficial.

What to look for in quality vitamin D drops

Absorption

Vitamin D, along with vitamins A, E and K, are fat-soluble, which means they need healthy fats to be fully absorbed in the body. Many vitamin D supplements are oil-based drops with coconut oil or olive oil as the carrier oil, which aids the body in proper absorption.

Vitamin D3 for supplementation is most often derived from the lanolin of sheep’s wool. Vitamin D2 can sometimes be sourced from mushrooms treated with ultraviolet light but is considered less effective than vitamin D3.

Vitamin D and preexisting medical conditions

Persons with lactose intolerance or fat absorption issues, obese individuals or those with certain medical conditions may be more susceptible to vitamin D deficiency. This also refers to babies who are exclusively breastfed.

Some people cannot receive sufficient vitamin D from the sun due to climate, skin conditions or a higher melatonin concentration in their skin. If you think you might be experiencing a vitamin D deficiency, ask your primary care physician for a blood test to confirm and discuss your best dosage for correction.

Symptoms of a vitamin D deficiency

While many people may notice no symptoms from a vitamin D deficiency, some may experience a lack of energy, vague pains in their back or legs, hair loss, depression or an increased likelihood of catching colds and viruses.

There are also cases when noticeably slower healing of bodily wounds is evident. Furthermore, chronic vitamin D deficiency has also been linked to serious medical conditions like diabetes, chronic fatigue and even cancer.

How much you can expect to spend on vitamin D drops

Vitamin D drops start under $10 on the lower end and can cost upward of $25 or more on the higher end, depending on the vitamin D concentration, the dosage and the brand you select.

Vitamin D drops FAQ

Is it safe to take more vitamin D than the daily recommended dosage?

A. There are currently no known benefits to taking a higher dose of vitamin D than the daily recommended intake by age group. However, consuming very high vitamin D levels can lead to digestive upset and other harmful side effects. Speak to your primary care physician or pharmacist for the correct dosage and never give children more than is recommended.

What are some other essential vitamins and minerals?

A. Vitamins A, C, E, K and each of the eight B vitamins are all essential to human health. B-complex vitamins are sometimes available as one supplement, and they typically contain B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B8 and B12. Always consult a medical professional before beginning a new course of vitamin supplements to ensure they don’t interact negatively with one another or interfere with any prescription medications.

What are the best vitamin D drops to buy?

Top vitamin D drops

Carlson Baby’s Super Daily D3 Baby Vitamin D Drops

What you need to know: Carlson Baby’s Super Daily D3 Vitamin D Drops provide a daily 400 International Units dose of vitamin D in a single drop, with enough doses for one child to last the entire year.

What you’ll love: These drops have no flavor, which is ideal for children. In addition, they are available at a reasonable price per volume and last a long time.

What you should consider: Some parents found the applicator difficult to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vitamin D drops for the money

Peak Performance Advanced Vitamin D+K

What you need to know: This two-in-one supplement contains vitamin D with all three types of vitamin K for strong bones and a healthy cardiovascular system.

What you’ll love: The 60 capsules come in a child-proof container and is free of gluten, soy, additives and preservatives.

What you should consider: It’s not suitable for vegans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Seeking Health Vitamin D3 5000 IU Capsules

What you need to know: These adult vitamin D3 capsules by Seeking Health are high-dose supplements derived from cholesterol in sheep’s wool.

What you’ll love: This product is great for people with vitamin D deficiency and is a cheaper alternative than some high-dose products.

What you should consider: Although it is suitable for vegetarians, it’s not suitable for vegans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

