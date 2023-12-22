Why does a humidifier make winter more bearable?

As winter lingers and cold weather combined with home heating system operation dries out indoor air, you might be considering a home humidifier. By adding moisture to the air, this appliance can significantly improve air quality and reduce a multitude of health risks.

A home humidifier adds moisture with one of four different types of technology and comes in various sizes to suit different living spaces. The best humidifier will produce comfortable indoor air all winter long.

This article discusses the benefits of humidifier use in winter, with a roundup of the top options available for the home. We evaluated a few of these models in the BestReviews Testing Lab, including the Levoit Smart Classic 300S Humidifier and Pure Enrichment MistAire Humidifier.

Why is the air drier in the winter?

The chill of winter air comes with another unpleasant feature: It has a drying effect. That’s because cold air doesn’t hold moisture levels as well as warm air. Unlike the air on a summer day when humidity is noticeable, moisture dissipates quickly in cold winter weather. What’s more, the heat from a furnace exacerbates the problem.

Humidifier benefits

According to the Mayo Clinic, dry indoor winter air can result in several uncomfortable conditions, but using a humidifier can help. One of the first signs that the air inside of a home is too dry is the development of skin that’s itchy, flaky or cracked. Humidifying air is hydrating and soothes the symptoms of dry skin. Dry air can also cause a stuffy nose, nosebleeds, dry mouth and snoring and can even aggravate asthma. Improved breathing is another benefit of using a humidifier.

Humidifier maintenance

To get consistent results and prevent the buildup of mold and bacteria, it’s vital to clean a humidifier frequently. Change the water daily, and clean the unit about every three days with a solution of hydrogen peroxide or vinegar. Change filters according to the manufacturer’s instructions. When a humidifier isn’t being operated consistently, it should be dried thoroughly in between uses.

Types of humidifiers

Many modern humidifiers distribute fine mist moisture into the air with either ultrasonic waves or fan-driven evaporation. Both ultrasonic and evaporative humidifiers are highly reliable at increasing humidity in your home.

Impeller and steam humidifiers are also available. Impeller models produce a lot of moisture but can be messy. Because steam humidifiers emit warm moisture into the air, they are often preferred by those suffering from colds or respiratory viruses. However, hot steam can cause burns, so this type of humidifier should not be used in homes with children.

Large and compact models are available. Most manufacturers provide information about the area that can be humidified by a particular model in the product description.

Best humidifiers

Levoit Smart Classic 300S Humidifier

We evaluated this Levoit humidifier in the BestReviews Testing Lab and loved how well it performed. It features an intuitive smart app and automatically adjusts operation based on indoor humidity levels. The top-fill design makes it easy to replace the water. This multifunctional device also works as an essential oil diffuser and night light.

Vicks Filter-Free CoolRelief Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier

This Vicks humidifier is medicated to help clear blocked sinuses, as well as relieve allergy symptoms and coughs. It’s compatible with Vicks Vapopads and VapoSteam products. The 1.2-gallon tank is suitable for medium-sized rooms. This Vicks cool mist humidifier is filter-free and easy to maintain.

Pure Enrichment MistAire Humidifier

Another one of the humidifiers we tested, we were impressed by the output of this model. The MistAire offers a generous capacity of 1.5 litres and up to 25 hours of continuous Whisper-Quiet operation. One thing our tester disliked about this humidifier is that there is no option to turn off the night light. Still, we recommend it as one of the best baby humidifier options, given the night light and quiet operation. It’s easy to clean with the included brush, and since there’s only one button, the operation is straightforward, too.

Guardian Technologies Top-Fill Ultrasonic Tabletop Humidifier

This model’s tank protection inhibits mold growth. The ultrasonic humidifier has user-friendly controls and is easy to fill thanks to the top-fill opening.

PureGuardian Ultrasonic Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier

As both a cool and warm mist humidifier, this one stands out among its competitors. The tank resists mildew and mold for fresh, clean moisture.

Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier

This Homedics humidifier delivers mist in a 360-degree pattern for even moisture distribution. The feature set includes a top-fill tank, humidity indicator and large capacity.

Crane 1.2-Gallon Cool Mist Humidifier

A sleek design and large, easy-to-fill tank make this Crane humidifier a welcome addition to any home. Components that can be placed in the dishwasher make it simple to clean.

