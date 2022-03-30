Which espresso beans are best?

For coffee junkies, there’s nothing better than the perfect espresso drink to wake you up in the morning. Searching for the ultimate espresso beans you can brew at home can help you achieve your favorite cafe drinks in your own kitchen.

The best espresso beans are roasted to perfection, with a medium to dark color and a slight shine from the coffee oils and sugars. They should provide a full, balanced and rich flavor, often with a sweet finish. Finally, they should be accessible enough for espresso lovers to enjoy their favorite drink every morning.

If you’re looking for the best espresso beans, with a bold flavor and smooth finish at a reasonable price, Kicking Horse Cliff Hanger Espresso is what you want.

What to know before you buy espresso beans

Buying espresso beans is different than picking out your favorite bag of coffee beans. Though you may evaluate some of the same factors, there are a few nuances to be aware of.

Roast level

Generally speaking, espresso beans are roasted longer, and therefore darker, than coffee beans. This is part of what makes them espresso beans. As beans roast longer, they change colors to a darker brown, and the oils and sugars become more prominent, giving them their characteristic sheen. Flavors at these darker levels tend to be less acidic and sweeter.

Medium to dark roasts are suitable for brewing espresso, as their flavors can come out more fully under the intense heat and high pressure of espresso machines.

Single origin vs. blends

Some espresso beans are a blend of beans from around the world, while other bags feature beans from one region or country.

Single-origin coffees offer unique flavors, aromas and acidity levels. For ultra-discerning espresso connoisseurs, selecting among single-origin espressos can be fun, as no two areas’ beans will taste the same.

offer unique flavors, aromas and acidity levels. For ultra-discerning espresso connoisseurs, selecting among single-origin espressos can be fun, as no two areas’ beans will taste the same. Blends are more balanced and palatable for everyday drinking. Thus, they’re more common and tend to be more approachable, since they’re designed to produce the best possible taste, mouthfeel and aroma.

Quantity

Espresso beans are usually sold in 8-, 12- or 35-ounce bags. The more espresso you plan to drink, the larger the bag you may want to buy. Espresso beans, like regular coffee beans, have a shelf life, and generally only retain their original flavor for a few weeks after you open the bag. Coffee aficionados will notice subtle differences over time, though casual coffee lovers may not.

The best way to test what quantity works for you is to consider your daily espresso habits and find a bag that works with your budget. If you find you’re not finishing the beans before they start to go stale, choose a smaller batch next time.

What to look for in quality espresso beans

If you’re on the hunt for a batch of high-quality beans, a few factors will help narrow your search. While these nuances are up to your preference, it’s helpful to know the consistency, body and flavors you’re shopping for.

Consistency

When looking for consistency in coffee, you are looking for beans and brands that offer the same experience from one bag to the next. This can be achieved through darker roasts that can hide imperfections, as well as using a blend of coffee beans from different regions to deliver a uniform flavor with each cup.

Body

Many coffee drinkers have a preference for the body of their coffee and espresso. The body is closely related to the mouthfeel and refers to how thin or thick the espresso is after it’s brewed. A thinner body tends to be more acidic, while a thicker body often tastes richer and sweeter.

Flavor

While the flavor profile is up to your preference, the overall flavor of espresso beans largely depends on their origin and roast level. Darker roasts overshadow more of the fruity notes but offer a more consistent flavor that espresso lovers are accustomed to. Medium espresso beans offer more balance between fruity flavors and deeper sugary and chocolate flavors.

How much you can expect to spend on espresso beans

Generally, you can expect to pay between 50 cents-$1.50 per ounce. You can often find large bags or multiple bags for bulk discounts.

Espresso beans FAQ

Can you use regular coffee beans to make espresso?

A. Technically, yes, but it’s not recommended. What makes espresso beans unique is their roast level and the brewing process. If your beans are too lightly roasted, they will not achieve the desired depth of flavor, nor will they create as much crema. If you use lightly roasted beans to brew espresso, it will also probably taste too acidic. Dark roasts are recommended for the best results.

How do you get the crema on top of an espresso shot?

A. Crema is the light-colored layer of espresso that sits on top of an espresso shot. It forms naturally from carbon dioxide mixing with extremely hot water during brewing. The colors can tell you the level of roast. To achieve the perfect layer of crema, use fresh beans that are a medium to dark roast. Beans roasted too lightly may not give the quality of espresso or crema you expect.

What are the best espresso beans to buy?

Top espresso beans

Kicking Horse Cliff Hanger Espresso

What you need to know: These sustainably grown beans are silky smooth, with a bold chocolate flavor for all kinds of espresso lovers.

What you’ll love: These beans are a medium roast that leans darker, which makes them perfect for espresso, but also suitable for French press, pour-over and cold brew coffee. The medium roast retains many of the beans’ original flavors, including milk chocolate, black currant and brown sugar. The beans are organic and fair trade.

What you should consider: Though the bag is labeled as medium roast, customers say the beans are more akin to a dark or espresso roast.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top espresso beans for the money

Lavazza Super Crema

What you need to know: This bag delivers over 2 pounds of high-quality espresso beans at a reasonable price to indulge in every day.

What you’ll love: This fan favorite stands the test of time for multiple reasons. These beans offer a mild flavor, full body and very smooth finish, with a flavor profile including hazelnuts and brown sugar. You can order a pack of six bags for a bulk discount.

What you should consider: Some customers have noticed small rocks in their bags.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Intelligentsia Black Cat Espresso

What you need to know: This specialty espresso is for the coffee addict with a sweet tooth.

What you’ll love: The 12-ounce bag packs a flavorful punch with a syrupy sweet finish. Enjoy flavors of stone fruit, dark sugar and dark chocolate. This brand features seasonally fresh beans all year, so the flavors may change, but the beans will always be as fresh as possible.

What you should consider: It comes in a smaller bag and is a bit pricier than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.