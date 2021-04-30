Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Livestream
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
Live Weather Camera Views by SkyTracker
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Political News
Washington-DC
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Hunger Action Month
Health News
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Border Report
Fort Hood
BestReviews
Top Stories
Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover
The Latest: Germany sees steady rise in virus infection rate
In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow
The Latest: Romania evacuates 14 citizens, 4 Bulgarians
Weather
Current Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Forecasts
Hurricane Tracker
SkyTracker Cameras
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
NFL Draft
NFL Dallas
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Baylor
Texas A&M
SEC Football
Mary Hardin Baylor
Big 12
High School Sports
High School
High School Football
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Harrison, Marte lead Oakland offense, A’s top Giants 4-1
Rookie Patterson scores TD, Washington beats Bengals 17-13
Henne, Buechele throw TD passes, Chiefs beat Cardinals 17-10
Oregon, Oregon State to require vaccination proof to attend
Features
TV Schedule
Antenna TV
Local Events
Back To School
Health Resource Center
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
App
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dish Network and Nexstar reach new, multi-year agreement, returning FOX44 to its system
Job Board
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Microwaves
Best cheap microwave
Best built-in microwave
The best microwave
Best microwaves for every type of kitchen
Which brands make the best electric ranges?
Trending Stories
The best aloe vera gel
COVID-19 deaths increase in Bell County
Mexia ISD Athletic Director / Head Football Coach Brady Bond resigns
Video
Winnebago moves headquarters from Iowa to Minnesota
Trending now
The best aloe vera gel
COVID-19 deaths increase in Bell County
Mexia ISD Athletic Director / Head Football Coach Brady Bond resigns
Video
Winnebago moves headquarters from Iowa to Minnesota
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected