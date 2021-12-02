Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
96°
Waco
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Livestream
NewsNation Now
Live Weather Camera Views by SkyTracker
News
Local News
State News
National and World News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Political News
Washington-DC
Business News
Crime
Press Releases
Weird News
Entertainment News
Health News
Coronavirus
Border Report
Fort Hood
Remarkable Women
Your Local Election HQ
Automotive News
BestReviews Daily Deals
Destination Central Texas
Top Stories
Destination Central Texas: Dr. Pepper Museum
Video
Heat stress blamed for thousands of cattle deaths …
Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges in California
Crews battling Fort Hood wildfires
Video
Weather
Current Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Why’s
SkyTracker Cameras
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Forecasts
Sports
Indy 500
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
NFL Dallas
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston
SEC Football
Big 12
Baylor
Texas A&M
Mary Hardin Baylor
Local Sports
High School
High School Sports
High School Football
Play of the Week
Outstanding Player of the Week
Top Stories
Mickelson meltdown comes early — with a 4-putt at …
Kupcho shoots 63 at windy Blythefield to take LPGA …
LEADING OFF: Braves (14 wins in row) vs Cubs (10 …
Wild drives, a stolen golf ball and happy finish …
Features
Contests
Contest Winners
BestReviews
Buy Local
TV Schedule
Antenna TV
Local Events
Health Resource Center
Horoscopes
Lottery
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
TV Schedule
App
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Job Board
Post a Job
Find a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Mixing Bowls
Best stainless steel mixing bowl
Top Mixing Bowls Headlines
Best mixing bowls with lid
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending now
More than 20 people indicted on federal drug charges …
SWAT raid yields drugs and guns
Money, weapon, multiple ID’s seized in Temple arrest
19-year-old gets 12 years in prison on manslaughter …
Update issued for 1st Street Underground Project
Central Texas Events
Stay Connected
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up