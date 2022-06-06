Which kitchen sink caddy is best?

Kitchen sink caddies help keep the counters directly around the sink clean and dry. With one, you can organize sponges, scrubbing tools, dish soaps, sink stoppers and more. This helps keep down clutter and prevents mold and mildew buildup caused by leaving wet items on the counter. Not all caddies are the same, though. Some are large with multiple compartments, while others you can mount on the wall. The best caddy for all your storage needs is the FavoThings Over-The-Kitchen-Sink Caddy.

What to know before you buy a kitchen sink caddy

Use and placement

Regardless of design, all kitchen sink caddies serve the same purpose: to store and organize items around the sink. Even the smallest ones can hold a sponge or two, but many can also hold the following:

Steel wool

Liquid dish soap

Dishcloths

Cleaning brushes

Bottle brushes

Sink stopper

Extra brushes or sponges

Some caddies go on the wall, while others fit inside the sink. Both designs are ideal for kitchens with limited counter space. But for those with more space, some caddies go directly on the countertop.

Wherever you put it, the caddy can help prevent a cluttered back strip near the faucet. Putting the items that would typically go on the counter in the caddy also makes it easier to clean that area. Plus, water tends to collect around objects by the sink, which leads to mold. With a caddy, you can prevent this problem.

Storage compartments

There are two main styles of kitchen sink caddy, those with an open design and those with several compartments.

Ones with an open design are convenient for storing whatever you need inside without worrying about organizing the items. They’re also great for people who only have a few things they need to store.

Caddies with compartments are better for keeping each item separated and reducing clutter within the caddy. By default, caddies include a small section where you can place a dish sponge flat or upright. But some also have specific compartments for large or heavy items, such as dish soap or specialty brushes.

When choosing a caddy for your kitchen sink, consider what you plan to put inside of it. This can help determine the right number of compartments to get, as well as the size of each one.

Maintenance

Kitchen caddies require regular cleaning. This is because soap and water can collect around the caddy base, which could lead to mold or mildew over time. Plus, if you store a sponge in the container, it could leave debris or food particles in it, too.

To clean a caddy, run it under the faucet using warm water and liquid soap. If there’s hard water buildup, use a sponge to remove it. If needed, let the caddy soak in the water before scrubbing away any particles. Make sure you clean the underside as well. Next, rinse it thoroughly to remove any remaining suds or debris. Let it completely dry before putting anything back inside.

Some caddies come with a removable tray that catches any water that drips down into it. This tray makes maintaining a clean caddy even easier as you can remove and wipe it down every week or so.

What to look for in a quality kitchen sink caddy

Material

Most caddies for the kitchen sink consist of the following materials.

Metal: Stainless steel and brushed stainless steel are popular options for caddies. These metals are resistant to rust and odors. They’re also easy to clean and lend a modern aesthetic to the area.

Stainless steel and brushed stainless steel are popular options for caddies. These metals are resistant to rust and odors. They’re also easy to clean and lend a modern aesthetic to the area. Plastic: Many caddies use durable, flexible plastic such as a thermoplastic polymer. These last a long time, but they can also absorb odors. They come in different colors, including white, black, gray, yellow and blue. Larger caddies, such as those intended for double sinks, consist of plastic.

Many caddies use durable, flexible plastic such as a thermoplastic polymer. These last a long time, but they can also absorb odors. They come in different colors, including white, black, gray, yellow and blue. Larger caddies, such as those intended for double sinks, consist of plastic. Ceramic: Typically glazed matte black or white, or left natural, ceramic caddies are resistant to allergens and are fairly durable. They can, however, crack or break more easily than metal or plastic caddies when dropped.

Hanging or mounting mechanism

Some kitchen sink caddies have slightly elevated feet that let them sit on the countertop with a tray underneath. These designs are usually ventilated and can prevent sitting water from occurring.

Many caddies come with suction cups that attach to the inside of the sink. Larger caddies usually have more or bigger suction cups. If you choose one of these, make sure you don’t overfill it or the suctioning could fail.

Some caddies go over the middle part of a double sink. With these, you don’t need to worry about weight as much. However, it’s still a good idea to distribute the weight evenly across both sides.

Besides that, there are also hanging designs. Some of these caddies go on the faucet, while others go on the backsplash.

Ventilation

Ventilation is important because it lets excess water escape the caddy. This helps prevent mildew, mold or bacteria from building up in or around the caddy and kitchen tools.

Kitchen caddies often have vents in the form of holes, slats or bars with large gaps between them. These open wire basket designs are effective at letting wet sponges dry.

Size and shape

There’s no standard sizing convention for caddies for the kitchen sink. However, most are about 5 inches wide by 10 inches long. They’re also usually around 5 inches tall. Ones with a singular compartment or fit inside the sink tend to be smaller.

Most caddies are rectangular or have an oval shape. Some have a flat base with a cylindrical compartment for scrubbing brushes and dish soaps.

Removable tray

Some caddies have a removable tray that collects water and, often, is tilted to drain into the sink. This extra feature makes keeping the container clean and mold-free easy and hassle-free.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitchen sink caddy

For a reliable kitchen sink caddy, expect to spend $10-$30.

Kitchen sink caddy FAQ

How do I attach a kitchen sink caddy to my sink?

A. If you have a saddle-type caddy, make sure there’s enough clearance for it to fit on both sides of the double sink. If you’re using suction cups, add a dab of petroleum jelly to a dry surface before positioning the caddy in place. Apply firm pressure for 30 seconds before letting go.

Are caddies for the kitchen portable?

A. Freestanding caddies and those with suction cups are highly portable since they’re lightweight when empty.

What’s the best kitchen sink caddy to buy?

Top kitchen sink caddy

FavoThings Over-The-Kitchen Sink Caddy

What you need to know: This kitchen sink organizer is a great option for those looking to store soap, brushes, sponges and other kitchen supplies with ease.

What you’ll love: Made with stainless steel, this caddy can expand from 14.5 to 22 inches in width to fit across most sinks. It also has two dividers and a drying rack for a dishrag.

What you should consider: If not positioned properly, it could fall into the sink.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kitchen sink caddy for the money

Idesign Gia Stainless Steel Organizer

What you need to know: This simple caddy is small and convenient for those with limited space and only need to store a few items.

What you’ll love: Available in metallic colors, this open sink caddy can easily hold smaller supplies. It’s made from steel and has two suction cups that keep it in place.

What you should consider: The suction cups might start to slip over time or when the caddy’s overly full.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Joseph Joseph Surface Sink Caddy

What you need to know: This freestanding stainless steel caddy can hold and organize cleaning brushes, sponges and other kitchen cleaning tools with ease.

What you’ll love: It has a minimalistic design and comes in large and small sizes. There’s also the option to get just the caddy or the caddy with a dish brush or an organizer tray.

What you should consider: It does not automatically drain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.