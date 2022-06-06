Which tea organizers are best?

For many people worldwide, drinking tea is more than just a way to get your morning caffeine boost. It’s a daily ceremony that involves careful preparation and calm enjoyment once the brewing process is complete. An organizer box can be just as essential as a teaspoon or a favorite mug for these passionate tea lovers.

Tea organizers usually come with multiple compartments for storing different types of tea. The Zen Earth Inspired Wooden Tea Organizer is the top pick because it’s eco-friendly and contains eight divided compartments.

What to know before you buy a tea organizer

Teabags vs. loose leaf

A long-running debate among tea lovers is whether it’s better to buy tea bags or loose leaf tea. Loose tea leaves are generally considered higher quality than the tea found in tea bags, but they’re also expensive and require more work to prepare. Loose leaf tea should also be stored in dark, air-tight containers. While there are many containers specially designed for storing loose leaf tea, most enthusiasts would recommend only storing tea bags in traditional tea organizers.

Types of tea

Tea organizers typically have at least three or four separate compartments for storing tea. This is particularly useful for drinkers that enjoy many different types of tea, from the traditional white and green varieties of the Camellia sinensis plant to herbal blends and rooibos. If you’re a tea lover interested in all types, look for a container that will have space to house at least the following categories.

White tea: These tea leaves undergo very little processing and only contain a small amount of caffeine. White tea has a mild flavor and is great for a gentle afternoon pick-me-up or an after-dinner drink.

These tea leaves undergo very little processing and only contain a small amount of caffeine. White tea has a mild flavor and is great for a gentle afternoon pick-me-up or an after-dinner drink. Green tea: This particularly ancient variety of tea is processed a little more than white tea and has a grassy or earthy flavor. It also contains more caffeine than white tea.

This particularly ancient variety of tea is processed a little more than white tea and has a grassy or earthy flavor. It also contains more caffeine than white tea. Black tea: Black tea is processed more than the other tea types and contains the most caffeine and the strongest flavor. English breakfast, Earl Grey and most chai teas use black tea leaves.

Black tea is processed more than the other tea types and contains the most caffeine and the strongest flavor. English breakfast, Earl Grey and most chai teas use black tea leaves. Herbal tea and rooibos: Despite the name, these beverages actually contain no tea leaves. Instead, they are a blend of natural herbs, spices and other plants to provide flavor. These teas contain no caffeine and are therefore often used to promote relaxation.

What to look for in a quality tea organizer

Materials

Tea organizers are usually constructed from wood, bamboo, acrylic or metal. Most acrylic and other plastic containers are completely clear so you can see the tea bags at all angles. These organizers are usually affordable but could break or crack if dropped. Wood and metal containers are more durable and often quite decorative, but you can expect a slightly higher price tag. Bamboo tea organizers have become very popular in recent years because they’re durable, attractive and better for the environment since bamboo is a very sustainable crop.

Lid

Most traditional wood and bamboo tea organizers have lids that are attached to the box with hinges. These lids keep your tea fresh for longer and can add a unique aesthetic to your kitchen counter. If you choose to buy a tea organizer made of solid bamboo or wood, consider one with a clear window on the lid so you can look at your tea before selecting a bag.

How much you can expect to spend on a tea organizer

The cost of a tea organizer will usually vary depending on the materials and number of compartments. That said, most people can expect to spend around $10-$50 for a solid container with at least three divided sections.

Tea organizer FAQ

Is drinking tea healthy?

A. While everything is best in moderation, studies have shown that tea is loaded with antioxidants and other compounds that could lower cholesterol and even reduce your risk of heart disease.

How long will my tea stay fresh in a tea organizer?

A. Check your expiration date to be sure, but most tea bags should stay fresh for at least 3 to 4 months. If your tea organizer is air-tight, you could even be enjoying fresh-tasting tea for up to a year.

What are the best tea organizers to buy?

Top tea organizer

Zen Earth Inspired Wooden Tea Organizer

What you need to know: This highly-rated tea container has eight compartments and sturdy bamboo construction.

What you’ll love: This organizer contains eight divided sections that can be moved around and adjusted to fit your needs. Bamboo is an environmentally sustainable material, and the box is coated with natural and food-safe vegetable oil.

What you should consider: While this may not matter to some, the lid does not have a window for viewing your teabags.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tea organizer for the money

Utopia Home Stackable Tea Storage Organizer

What you need to know: This plastic tea organizer has a ton of compartments and a stackable design for easy storage.

What you’ll love: Each of the three stackable levels has eight compartments for tea, sugar packets, coffee pods and more, offering an endless variety of storage options. The plastic construction is also BPA-free and shatter-resistant.

What you should consider: Several users reported that the compartments weren’t big enough for their teabags.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Woodpower 24 Compartments Blue Wooden Tea Box

What you need to know: This well-constructed wooden container comes with 24 divided compartments for tea.

What you’ll love: There are many color options, and you can even have the box personalized as a gift. The wooden tea container is also handmade, durable and smooth to the touch.

What you should consider: Each compartment can only hold about five or six tea bags.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

