When the weather is warm and the sun is shining, you want to take advantage of your outdoor space. Whether it’s a deck, patio, balcony, porch or grassy yard, the right furniture can make it the perfect place to relax, enjoy a meal or catch up with friends.

Are you looking to transform your outdoor living space? Check out some of the most stylish patio furniture you can find to take your backyard to the next level.

Best patio furniture to upgrade your outdoor aesthetic

Top patio furniture that costs under $500

Ebern Designs Outdoor Amandada Rocking Metal Chair with Cushions

With clean lines and metal construction, this chair offers a sharp modern look to any outdoor space. It comes with a cushion for maximum comfort and features a rocking design to help you relax. It’s also available in four colors.

Sold by Wayfair

Greesum Four-Piece Patio Outdoor Conversation Set

This set includes two chairs, a loveseat and a glass-top coffee table to create the perfect conversation spot in your yard. The furniture’s frames are made of durable steel and covered with breathable fabric to help you stay cool in the heat. The pieces are also lightweight, so they’re easy to move.

Sold by Amazon

Flash Furniture Nantucket Six-Piece Patio Garden Table Set

This compact dining set can seat up to four people for intimate meals. The table has a tempered glass top and powder-coated steel frame for added durability. The dining chairs are also lightweight and easy to move. Best of all, the included tilting umbrella provides shade from the hot sun.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

East Oak Three-Piece Outdoor Conversation Set

This striking table and chair set provides a cozy spot to have a cup of coffee or chat with a friend. The chairs feature handwoven wicker backs and waterproof cushions, making them durable and comfortable. The table features a textured glass top to provide plenty of modern style.

Sold by Amazon

Devoko Nine-Piece Patio Dining Set

This stylish rattan furniture set can complement nearly any outdoor space. It includes a dining table, four single chairs, four ottomans and cushions to provide seating for up to eight. The set is surprisingly affordable, making it ideal for those on a budget.

Sold by Amazon

Top patio furniture that costs $500 to $1,000

Walker Edison Seven-Person Outdoor Wood Chevron Patio Dining Set

With four comfy chairs and a bench, this wooden patio set can seat seven when dining al fresco. It’s made of solid acacia wood, so it’s durable even when exposed to the elements. The table also has a butterfly extension and is compatible with an umbrella if you need some shade.

Sold by Amazon

Beachcrest Home Onika 61-inch Wide Outdoor Wicker Patio Daybed

Turn your deck or patio into the perfect spot to relax with this extra-wide daybed. It consists of a crescent sofa and two rounded ottomans, so you can separate the pieces or push them together for a spot to lie out. The collapsible canopy provides shade and privacy.

Sold by Wayfair

Safavieh Seven-Piece Outdoor Living Horus Dining Set

With a sharp modern look, this dining set can seat up to six people but doesn’t take up much space in your yard. The stools feature plush cushions for more comfortable seating and are designed to slide under the table when not in use. The neutral gray color works well with many color palettes.

Sold by Amazon

Grand Patio Five-Piece Outdoor Furniture Conversation Set with Fire Table

With a fire table at its center, you can enjoy your outdoor space even in cooler weather with this patio set. It comes with four rocking powder-coated steel chairs and comfortable cushions. The fire table has a ceramic tile top and works with most standard propane tanks.

Sold by Amazon

Top patio furniture that costs $1,500 or more

Sol 72 Outdoor Merlyn HDPE Wicker Five-Person Seating Group with Cushions

Made of weather-resistant wicker, this outdoor seating group offers excellent durability and a chic, modern look. It includes a sectional sofa with two ottomans and an end table to create an ideal spot to have a drink or a chat. Best of all, the set can seat up to six people.

Sold by Wayfair

Hanover Traditions Seven-Piece High-Dining Set

With six stylish counter-height chairs and a high table, this patio furniture offers a more sophisticated take on the usual dining sets. The table has a fire pit in the center with a user-friendly control panel that makes it easy to adjust the flames. The plush seat cushions ensure you’re comfortable while dining.

Sold by Amazon

Wade Logan Castelli HDPE Wicker Five-Person Seating Group

This large seating group includes a sofa, two chairs, two tables and two ottomans. The pieces are made of resin wicker, so they’re weather- and water-resistant. The cushions also feature durable Sunbrella material and are available in more than 10 colors.

Sold by Wayfair

