Which Memphis grill is best?

If you want to wow your family and friends with your grill master skills, having the right grill to work with can help you shine. Memphis grills are pretty pricey, but they’re some of the best models on the market for serious barbecue fans.

Memphis grills are pellet grills, so they use food-grade wood pellets as fuel. If you’re looking for a freestanding grill with an impressive temperature range and generous cooking space, the Memphis Grills VG0002S Elite Wood Fire Pellet Smoker Grill can’t be beaten.

What to know before you buy a Memphis grill

Type

Memphis grills are available in cart and built-in models.

Memphis cart grills are like most backyard grills because they’re freestanding. The grill is built into a cart, so you can easily move the grill around your yard as you need. The cart’s wheels are locking, though, so you don’t have to worry about the grill moving around while in use. These grills tend to be smaller than other models, making them an excellent option for smaller yards. You also don’t have to worry about leaving your grill behind if you move.

are like most backyard grills because they’re freestanding. The grill is built into a cart, so you can easily move the grill around your yard as you need. The cart’s wheels are locking, though, so you don’t have to worry about the grill moving around while in use. These grills tend to be smaller than other models, making them an excellent option for smaller yards. You also don’t have to worry about leaving your grill behind if you move. Memphis built-in grills can be the perfect addition to an outdoor kitchen. They are installed in a countertop or cabinet, so you can place other kitchen appliances or accessories around them. They typically offer more cooking space than cart models and are more durable than freestanding pellet grills. They are a permanent part of your backyard, though, so you can’t easily take the grill with you if you move.

Cooking area/size

You want to make sure your grill is large enough to prepare food for your family and friends, so the cooking area of any Memphis grill you’re considering is a crucial feature. A cooking area of 300 square inches is the minimum size you need for a group of four, but all Memphis grills offer at least 550 square inches of cooking area. That makes them an excellent option for groups of four or more.

The largest Memphis grills offer up to 1275 square inches of cooking area, though. These grills can prepare enough food for more than 15 people, so they’re the best option if you have a very large family or entertain large groups regularly.

Materials

Like most pellet grills, Memphis grills are made of rust-resistant stainless steel. That makes them extremely sturdy, durable and easy to clean.

But there’s some difference in the type of stainless steel used among models. High-end Memphis models feature commercial grade 304 stainless steel, the highest quality option. More affordable Memphis grills are made with 430 stainless steel, so they’re not quite as durable but still offer excellent performance.

Pellet hopper capacity

Memphis grills use wood pellets as fuel, so it’s important to consider how large a grill’s pellet hopper is. Ideally, the hopper should hold enough pellets for an entire grilling session.

Some small Memphis grills have a 12-pound hopper capacity, which can work well for grilling but may not be large enough for smoking. Most Memphis grills have a hopper with a capacity between 18 to 24 pounds, though, so they can work well for grilling and smoking.

What to look for in a quality Memphis grill

Temperature range

A pellet grill provides greater versatility if it offers a wide temperature range. For smoking, roasting and baking, which use indirect heat, you want a model that can get as low as 180 to 425 degrees. For grilling, searing and other cooking methods, your grill should reach 500 degrees or more.

All Memphis grills typically have a minimum temperature of 180 degrees, so they can work well for smoking and other indirect cooking methods. The models differ in their maximum temperatures, though. Some heat to 550 degrees, while others can reach 650 degrees. However, some high-end Memphis grills can get as hot as 700 degrees.

Intelligent temperature control

Memphis grills feature intelligent temperature controls to maintain the correct temperature during cooking. That allows the grill to constantly monitor the temperature, adding pellets when necessary to keep it at the right temperature. It can also lower the heat to keep food warm when it’s finished cooking.

The ITC also works with automated recipes, so you can choose a specific type of meat or other recipe, and the grill will automatically select the best temperature settings.

Wi-Fi controls

Memphis grills also have Wi-Fi controls that connect with the Memphis app. That allows you to control your grill and adjust settings from your smartphone or tablet, so you don’t even have to be right in front of the grill to ensure your meat turns out perfectly.

Touchscreen displays

Memphis grills feature touchscreen displays that make it very easy to operate them. You can see the settings, including the temperature, at a glance for easy monitoring, too.

Meat probe

Some Memphis grills also include a meat probe. It sits inside your meat as it’s cooking, so you know its internal temperature throughout the cooking process. That means you can take the meat off the grill as soon as it’s done.

How much you can expect to spend on a Memphis grill

Memphis grills typically cost between $2,100-$7,400. The smaller models with about 550 square inches of cooking space usually range from $2,100-$2,300, while midsize Memphis grills cost between $5,300-$6,250. You’ll pay between $6,899-$7,400 for the largest Memphis grills, though.

Memphis grill FAQ

Where are Memphis grills made?

A. Memphis grills are designed, manufactured and tested in Bloomington, MN.

What are the best type of pellets to use with a Memphis grill?

A. The brand recommended using Memphis pellets, but as long as you use 100% natural wood pellets, your grill should operate without issue. You can find wood pellets in many flavors, including hickory, pecan, cherry, apple, mesquite and oak.

What’s the best Memphis grill to buy?

Top Memphis grill

Memphis Grills VG0002S Elite Wood Fire Pellet Smoker Grill with Wi-Fi

What you need to know: This well-sized pellet grill is sturdy and durable, offering all the bells and whistles you could want, including a wide temperature range and large capacity hopper.

What you’ll love: It’s made of durable, commercial-grade 304 stainless steel. It has an 844-square-inch cooking surface that works well for groups. It can heat as low as 180 degrees and as high as 700 degrees. Its Wi-Fi controls allow for remote monitoring, too.

What you should consider: Some buyers report the Wi-Fi connection doesn’t always work well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Memphis grill for the money

Memphis Grills Beale Street With Built-In Pellet Grill

What you need to know: While it doesn’t boast all the features of the brand’s higher-priced models, this pellet grill still offers top-notch performance, versatility and durability.

What you’ll love: It’s made of durable 430 stainless steel. It can heat to temperatures between 180 and 550 degrees. It has a cooking surface of 558 square inches but can be expanded to 817 with an optional grate.

What you should consider: Its hopper only holds 12 pounds of pellets, so it may not be large enough for smoking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Memphis Grills VGB0002S Elite Pellet Grill Built-in

What you need to know: This well-constructed built-in pellet grill offers a premium grilling experience if the price tag doesn’t scare you off.

What you’ll love: It features commercial-grade 304 stainless steel construction. Its 24-pound capacity hopper can support up to 62 hours of cooking time. The grill can reach temperatures between 180-700 degrees. It has a preprogrammed cleaning routine for easy maintenance.

What you should consider: The grill’s price tag and built-in design make it a commitment that not every amateur griller may want to make.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

