WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Midway All-Stars Softball team is now one step closer to the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.

The team, which is representing Texas West, lost its Regional Semifinal early in the day on Tuesday to Louisiana, but bounced back with a come from behind win over Texas East.

Don't call it a comeback❗ #SummerofSoftball



Raelyn Degeer leads Texas West to victory over Texas East in comeback fashion with 2 RBIs pic.twitter.com/JxAhUt0tpt — Little League (@LittleLeague) July 27, 2022

The Regional Final will now be a rematch between Texas West and Louisiana, with first pitch scheduled for 10:00 am.