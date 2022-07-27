HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Little League All-Stars are going to the 2022 Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina!

Midway beat Louisiana in the Southwest Region Championship game on Wednesday, by a final score of 6-4.

The team fell behind early, as Louisiana scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but bounced back with three runs in both the bottom of the second and fourth innings to secure the victory.

This comes after the team lost its Regional Semifinal to Louisiana on Tuesday, but bounced back with a come-from-behind win over Texas East.

“I think I’ve got a few more gray hairs today for sure,” said head coach Edward Ramos after the win. “If you would’ve heard that dugout going into those last few innings you would’ve gotten a glimpse of what they’ve got deep down inside.”

“I feel like we hit better because we’ve seen their pitcher before,” catcher Rylee Little said about the team’s adjustment in the rematch against Louisiana. “I’m super excited, I’ve wanted to go there (Greenville) for a long time.”

The Little League Softball World Series will take place from August 9th-15th.