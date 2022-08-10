GREENVILLE, NC (FOX 44) — The Midway Little League All Stars got off to a perfect 2-0 start at the Little League Softball World Series on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Puerto Rico.

The star of the show in the game was undoubtedly pitcher Zaneria Hughes, who struck out 16 batters on her way to a no-hitter.

For Hughes, this was an accomplishment that still brought her plenty of excitement, although she had a feeling pretty early in the game that it would be a possibility.

“Probably when I got throughout the whole lineup and I saw that they weren’t hitting much and I had my defense behind me that could make plays and I just got through it.”

Midway Little League will be back in action on Friday.