Transform your workouts and smash your goals when you invest in a quality pair of women’s lifting shoes.

Which women’s lifting shoes are best?

Whenever you plan to perform Olympic-style exercises, you need to make sure you support your body with the proper foundation. Lifting shoes are one of the most critical aspects of your weightlifting workout.

As you spend time shopping for workout clothes that will keep you comfortable and cute at the gym, make sure you invest just as much effort into finding the best women’s lifting shoes.

Improve your workouts and do more to protect your body from injury with the Adidas Adipower Weightlifting 3 Cross Trainer.

What to know before you buy women’s lifting shoes

Increase range of motion

While a weightlifting shoe may seem like a simple upgrade, they help your lifting performance in more ways than one. The right shoes significantly improve the quality and safety of your workout.

The best women’s weightlifting shoes will increase your ability to move and adjust your feet and ankles. Weightlifting shoes are typically designed with an elevated heel to give you a deeper squat. This allows your shin to stay clear from the bar. The best women’s lifting shoes will keep your feet securely planted and your body supported.

Increase stability

Stability is often a concern for women who lift regularly. Women’s lifting shoes help increase your stability during squats and lifts, enhancing your performance. While regular tennis shoes or sneakers have foam soles, creating an uneven, adjustable surface, a lifting shoe is firm and hard.

A tight, secure strap keeps the shoe still while you press through heavy lifts. Lifting shoes allow you to better feel the ground under you, giving you more support from your feet to your legs and through the rest of your body. Paired with a weightlifting belt, weightlifting shoes can improve form and muscle activation and reduce the risk of injury.

Major brands

While the brand name isn’t everything, there’s no denying that certain brands are more reliable when it comes to quality footwear. Different brands offer lifting shoes with unique specs and styles, so choose the one that best suits your needs and preferences. If you want a trustworthy brand to start your search, consider women’s lifting shoes from Adidas, Nike, Nobull or Reebok.

What to look for in quality women’s lifting shoes

Secure straps

Security in a women’s lifting shoe is imperative to the quality of your workout. Consider the straps of a shoe as you examine your various options.

Typically, a women’s lifting shoe has a single strap toward the top of the shoe near the upper tongue, though it is possible for a lifting shoe to have multiple straps or a strap toward the middle of the shoe.

Regardless of location, the strap (or straps) should provide extra dependability in the shoe while increasing your mobility. Ultimately, the number of straps and the position are up to your preference in fit.

Heel

Proper lifting shoes are manufactured with heel lifters to increase the stability and quality of your lifting session. These heels are often made from plastic. A lifting shoe with a plastic base and heel gives you a stable surface to push off, and they are more durable than wood or leather bases.

A wood or leather heel is more appropriate if you prefer a classic, old-school shoe. Many Olympic athletes use wood or leather to feel the floor even better.

Lacing

While your lifting shoes need a strap, they also require laces to fit correctly. Most lifting shoes come with standard laces similar to your average tennis shoe.

If you prefer unique laces, you can always change out the ones that come with the shoe with something that better suits your preference. Make sure you lace up your shoes in a way to maintain tightness. This will ensure they don’t come loose during your lift, throwing you off balance.

How much you can expect to spend on women’s lifting shoes

Women’s lifting shoes can vary in price. Anything from $45-$150 is normal.

Women’s lifting shoes FAQ

Are flat shoes best for lifting?

A. Athletes and gym enthusiasts enjoy using flat shoes during lifting sessions. They give you more surface space to press off the floor. If you plan on accomplishing heavier lifts, look for a lifting shoe with a raised heel.

Is there a difference between men’s and women’s lifting shoes?

A. In some cases, yes, but not always. Sometimes the variance is only in size and color, while some women’s lifting shoes are made to fit narrower feet. Men’s lifting shoes can be a tad too loose on women’s feet, even if they are the appropriate size. In other cases, men’s and women’s lifting shoes are interchangeable as long as the size is right.

What are the best women’s lifting shoes to buy?

Top women’s lifting shoes

Adidas Adipower Weightlifting 3 Cross Trainer

What you need to know: Adidas is famous for its activewear, including its trustworthy, stylish gym shoes.

What you’ll love: These lifting shoes come in multiple color options to suit your style preferences. An elevated heel gives you a proper lifting posture, while a strong strap keeps your foot secure. With reinforced, woven material, this foot-hugging shoe will keep you stable and strong on the mat.

What you should consider: These shoes have a few negative reviews concerning customer service and quality control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s lifting shoes for the money

Nike Women’s Metcon 6 Training Shoes

What you need to know: Increase your training difficulty while maintaining safety and form with these women’s lifting shoes.

What you’ll love: These durable Nike training shoes are great for lifting, thanks to their flat sole. Designed with a wide heel, they increase your grip on the mat as you push through a lift. A removable heel gives you flexibility between high-impact training or heavy lifting sessions.

What you should consider: There are several complaints about these shoes wearing down quickly or being delivered in used condition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Reebok Legacy Lifter II

What you need to know: You’ll enjoy the breathable, secure material of these shoes and enhanced stability that’s sure to increase your confidence during workouts.

What you’ll love: A TPU clip and lifted heel offer the user excellent stability. Enjoy the supportive, durable synthetic material for a comfortable lift. The rubber outsole provides a secure grip on any gym floor. Exoframe heel technology gives extra support. As a bonus, these shoes have adjustable hook-and-loop strap closures to lock your foot in place.

What you should consider: Sizing options are limited with this shoe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

