Amateurs and professionals can use their best golf balls without worry when they’re equipped with a quality golf ball retriever.

Which golf ball retriever is best?

Golf is a great game for people of all ages, but it’s temperamental. You can have weeks and months of constant winning streaks, but then a stroke of bad luck starts following you around the course. Your wallet certainly takes a hit when your expensive golf balls start hooking deep into the bushes and splashing into the water. Luckily, a quality golf ball retriever is one investment you can make that’ll prepare you for these inevitable rough patches.

It can get challenging to navigate the various models online to find the best one for you. The best golf ball retrievers, like the Callaway 15th Club Golf Ball Retriever, all have a few key factors that make them truly stand out.

What to know before you buy a golf ball retriever

Worthwhile investment

In general, golf isn’t a cheap sport, and when you start hitting your balls into the bushes or the lake, the costs start to rack up quickly. It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking it’s the ball that’s the problem and going on a spending spree from one best golf ball to another. If you break it down, the cost of one quality golf ball retriever more than makes up for the potential loss from losing a few dozen balls on the course.

Your go-to golf course

Before purchasing a golf ball retriever, it pays to take a few minutes to review your go-to golf course. If there aren’t many thick bushes or lakes, you may not require a golf ball retriever. Of course, you could always have a compact one readily available. It’s not like you play the same course every single time. In the long run, it pays to consider the type of courses you plan on playing regularly and in the future.

Materials

Not all golf ball retrievers are equal. The most significant differentiator between a quality one and one that’s subpar isn’t its price. It’s the material used. A golf ball retriever is made from three main components: the enclosure, shaft and handle. When each component is made from high-quality material, it’s sure to last for years while providing a seamless user experience.

For example, longer golf ball retrievers require the shaft to be of high-quality material to maintain stability without losing control and dropping too much.

What to look for in a quality golf ball retriever

Security

The entire point of a golf ball retriever is to retrieve the ball. It would make it entirely pointless if it only slightly grasps it without actually securing it. There are two types of enclosures most commonly found. A simple enclosure scoops the ball from one side, and the golfer brings it back towards them. The other is a clasp. Once the retriever captures the ball, a spring holds it firmly in place.

The clasp enclosure is the more expensive option, but it’s worth not suffering from dropping the ball multiple times.

Length

The shaft length is an essential component of a golf ball retriever. You can find compact shafts that extend to approximately 6 feet and have the advantage of being less flexible and more stable. However, if the ball is too far, you’re out of luck.

Long ball retrievers can typically extend to between 10 feet to 18 feet, making it much easier to grab those balls that fell just beyond your reach. However, unless the long shaft is of high-quality material, you’ll likely experience some frustration trying to capture your ball.

Handle

Various factors play into deciding which handle is perfect for you. Some are similar to standard golf clubs, while others are rigid and oversized with an ergonomic design. The best golf ball retrievers have handles that work in any weather condition and provide optimal comfort when grabbing a lost ball.

How much you can expect to spend on golf ball retriever

Depending on the length and brand, you can expect to spend between $15-$90 for a quality golf ball retriever.

Golf ball retriever FAQ

What’s the ideal length for a golf ball retriever?

A. As long as there’s a fair amount of shaft stability, it’s almost always better to select the longer retriever. They collapse down to a compact size while being able to extend to full length to grab your ball in the middle of the lake.

Why is a golf ball retriever necessary?

A. No matter how well you play, there will be inevitable times when you take a bad shot. Over a year, the cost of lost golf balls can add up quickly. Assuming the average ball costs around $8, if you can save at least 20 balls a year, you’re technically making money considering the cost of the golf ball retriever.

What’s the best golf ball retriever to buy?

Top golf ball retriever

Callaway 15th Club Golf Ball Retriever

What you need to know: The 15th Club Golf Ball Retriever doesn’t disappoint Callaway fans and features an abundance of benefits that have converted some golfers to the brand.

What you’ll love: At its most compact size, the 15th Club Retriever is smaller than 4 feet and can extend to an impressive 15 feet without losing its stability. It also features a nonslip handle that makes retriever balls that fell further away from you that much easier. To add the cherry on top, it comes with a headcover to blend in with your other clubs strategically.

What you should consider: There’s a slight learning curve to use this golf ball retriever effectively.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top golf ball retriever for the money

IGOTCHA Golf Ball Retriever

What you need to know: IGOTCHA features a quality golf ball retriever that provides a secure grip on the ball at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: Amazingly, this retriever can collapse down to a compact 15.5 inches and extend to a full 10 foot length. The shaft is made from high-quality stainless steel, which reduces any wobbliness when it’s extended.

What you should consider: Sometimes, a 10foot maximum length is not enough to retrieve all golf balls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Callaway 6-Foot Golf Ball Retriever

What you need to know: Callaway presents a quality golf ball retriever with a solid stainless steel mechanism durable enough to last many years.

What you’ll love: This golf ball retriever comes with a textured handle that offers more control when retrieving lost golf balls. It can reach up to 6 feet when fully extended and retracts to a compact 25 inches when not in use. Like the 15th Club golf ball retriever, this Callaway product comes with a headcover.

What you should consider: A maximum length of 6 feet may require some golfers to bend to reach their golf balls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

