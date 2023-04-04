Fun and easy enough for people of a range of ages and skill levels to play, bocce ball is an ideal game to take on a camping trip. However, you want a portable set that doesn’t take up too much space in the car and isn’t too heavy to lug to your pitch.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, it’s worth finding the perfect bocce set for your next camping adventure. There are also other great portable lawn games that you might want to consider.

In this article: Baden Champions Bocce Ball Set, GoSports Backyard Bocce Set and St. Pierre Sports Professional Bocce Set.

What is bocce ball?

Bocce ball is a sport that is played with balls and a smaller target ball called a “pallino.” Players take turns rolling or throwing the larger balls toward the pallino, trying to get them as close as possible. Points are awarded based on how close they end up.

The game can be played by individuals or teams, on a variety of surfaces, including grass, sand and specially designed courts. Although some play it as an organized competitive sport, it’s more popular as a leisure activity.

Bocce ball set portability

If you want to take your bocce ball set camping, portability is a key consideration. Smaller, lighter sets are ideal, so check the balls’ size and weight. However, unless you have a significant trek from your car to your camping pitch, this isn’t going to make a huge difference to the set’s portability.

Instead, the main consideration is that the whole set comes with a carrying case that’s reasonably compact and has handles for easier transportation. There are also plenty of other lawn games that are compact and portable, or come with cases that make them easier to take camping.

Features to consider in a portable bocce ball set

Size and weight of balls: Make sure they are the right size for your hand and have the proper weight for your playing surface. Don’t choose anything too heavy, which is harder to transport.

Make sure they are the right size for your hand and have the proper weight for your playing surface. Don’t choose anything too heavy, which is harder to transport. Material: Bocce balls are usually made from plastic, resin or metal. Plastic balls are durable, light and affordable but less precise than other materials, which may not be too big a concern for a casual game. Metal balls are somewhat heavier and more durable than plastic, but also more costly. Resin balls are more expensive than plastic or metal but offer better balance and accuracy.

Bocce balls are usually made from plastic, resin or metal. Plastic balls are durable, light and affordable but less precise than other materials, which may not be too big a concern for a casual game. Metal balls are somewhat heavier and more durable than plastic, but also more costly. Resin balls are more expensive than plastic or metal but offer better balance and accuracy. Regulation size: If you’re serious about playing bocce, you might want to play with regulation-size 107-millimeter balls. However, these are heavier than smaller balls, so they aren’t the best option for camping.

If you’re serious about playing bocce, you might want to play with regulation-size 107-millimeter balls. However, these are heavier than smaller balls, so they aren’t the best option for camping. Carrying case: Look for a set with a quality case. It should have reinforced handles that won’t easily break and a secure zipper so the bocce balls won’t fall out on your travels.

Best portable bocce ball sets

Baden Champions Bocce Ball Set

This quality resin set comes in regulation size, as well as a smaller 90-millimeter size that may be a better fit for a camping trip. It includes a quality zippered case that’s easy to carry and a tape measure to help with scoring.

Trademark Games Hey Play Bocce Ball Set

Thanks to its affordable price, this is the perfect bocce set for occasional use, such periodically taking it camping. The balls come in red and green but with two different markings to let four people play.

GoSports Backyard Bocce Set

The small 90-millimeter balls in this set are ideal for taking on a camping trip. You can choose between rubber and resin. Resin works well on grass or sand, while rubber also works on hard surfaces, such as blacktop. The secure case included makes them easy to carry around.

GoSports Regulation Bocce Set

With larger balls in a compact carrying case, this set is ideal for people who want to save space but also want regulation-size bocce balls. They’re made from premium resin and have a nice weight to them, so they’re perfect for serious players.

Franklin Sports Bocce Ball Set

Traditionalists might like the wooden finish of these bocce balls, though they’re a little heavy if you have far to walk between your car and your pitch. They come with a case, so despite their weight, they’re easy enough to transport.

St. Pierre Sports Professional Bocce Set

With its regulation-size bocce balls, this set is a perfect choice for serious players who want to take a set camping. The balls are made from high-quality resin and are the official size and weight, offering precision and balance. The included case is strong, with a secure zipper.

Other best portable lawn games

Spikeball Game Set

Quick to learn but difficult to master, spikeball is a fun game for active people that integrates elements of volleyball. The set fully dismantles and fits into a compact carrying case, so it’s a great choice to take on a camping trip.

GoSports Tailgate Size Cornhole Set

Its compact size and included carrying case make this cornhole set a great choice to take camping. This classic lawn game is easy for people of all ages to play, so it’s good if you have a multigenerational group.

Chippo: Golf Meets Cornhole

Part golf, part cornhole, this game is excellent for camping trips where you have plenty of space around your pitch. The frame folds down into a compact form and the chipping mat slides into its underside, so it won’t take up much room in the car.

Discraft Super Color Ultra-Star Disc

You can’t go wrong on a camping trip with a classic game of Frisbee. This disc is available in a range of cool designs, and it provides hours of fun in a compact, lightweight package.

