Which LG dishwasher is best?

If you’ve ever had to wash dishes by hand, you know how much easier having a dishwasher can make your life. By some estimates, a dishwasher can save you up to 30 minutes every day. Do the math and that’s more than 180 hours a year that you can get back simply by owning a dishwasher.

Not all dishwashers are the same, though. Features, style and energy efficiency can vary. Some can even be connected to Wi-Fi and have smart capabilities.

LG is known for making quality home appliances, and it offers a line of dishwashers to fit the demands of any home, no matter if you live alone or are tasked with regularly doing dishes for a large household. You have a lot of options, but the best is the LG Electronics Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Smart Dishwasher, which features Wi-Fi capabilities and the latest technology to make dishes sparkling clean.

What to know before you buy an LG dishwasher

Capacity and size

Most standard built-in dishwashers are 24 inches wide, 24 inches deep and 35 inches high. Smaller compact units and specialty models are also available.

The interior capacity of each unit can vary, and they are measured by place settings, which is all of the dishes, glasses and silverware used during a three-course meal per person. Most full-size dishwashers hold between 12 and 16 place settings.

Top-control vs. front-control

Top-control dishwashers have the control panel on the top of the door, and out of sight. This creates a more sleek look and is beneficial if you’re going for a modern aesthetic. It also makes it easier to clean the surface.

have the control panel on the top of the door, and out of sight. This creates a more sleek look and is beneficial if you’re going for a modern aesthetic. It also makes it easier to clean the surface. Front-control dishwashers have the control panel on the front, making it more accessible. It’s also more visible, and often bigger, so it’s easier to keep track of the time and status of each cycle.

What to look for in a quality LG dishwasher

QuadWash

Using four multi-motion arms, LG dishwashers with QuadWash can clean dishes more thoroughly from multiple angles. The benefit of this feature is that you can get your dishes clean the first time around.

True Stream technology

Don’t worry about having to dry your dishes after taking them out of the dishwasher. True Steam technology uses steam to dry dishes faster and reduce ugly water spots up to 60 percent.

Adjustable third rack

If you frequently entertain or have oversized dishes, you’ve probably grown used to using a dish rack because those dishes don’t easily fit in your dishwasher. LG has made washing oversized utensils and stemware much easier with its adjustable third rack.

Smart Care

With LG’s ThinQ app, you can now control your dishwasher — and other compatible LG appliances — through your smartphone. It can remember your preferred settings and help troubleshoot any potential issues.

How much can you expect to spend on an LG dishwasher

An LG dishwasher can range from $650-$1,900 depending on the model and features included.

LG dishwasher FAQ

What type of detergent should be used in an LG dishwasher?

A. Any commercial brand of detergent labeled “safe for automatic dishwashers” will work, but their effectiveness can vary. According to consumer research, the highest-ranked detergents for an LG dishwasher are Cascade Complete All-in-One ActionPacs and Walmart’s Great Value Automatic Dishwasher Powder. Avoid using hand or dish soap, which can create too many bubbles in the machine.

How do I clean an LG dishwasher?

A. The best way to clean an LG dishwasher is to empty it, then run its clean cycle with either water, citric acid or white vinegar. To activate the clean mode, hold the “heavy” button down for 3 seconds. For further details, instructions and videos can be found on the LG website.

What’s the best LG dishwasher to buy?

Top LG dishwasher

LG Electronics Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Smart Dishwasher

What you need to know: Elevated with smart technology and Wi-Fi capabilities, this powerful, adjustable dishwasher also cleans dishes more efficiently.

What you’ll love: QuadWash technology cleans your dishes from multiple angles, while TrueSteam technology reduces water spots. The third rack gives you more space to fit additional items of almost any size.

What you should consider: This dishwasher has a longer wash cycle than some similar models.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top LG dishwasher for the money

LG Electronics Front Control Dishwasher

What you need to know: This is easy-to-use, and will get your dishes spotless for a fraction of the price.

What you’ll love: You can get maximum cleaning power with QuadWash and Multi-Motion arms that spin and rotate to clean dishes from multiple angles. The EasyRack Plus lets you customize the layout of the dishwasher so you can fit more items, while the 50-decibel cleaning cycle allows for late-night silent cleaning.

What you should consider: The touch-screen panel is extra sensitive and can shut off easily if only gently touched.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

LG Signature Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Smart Dishwasher

What you need to know: This dishwasher is part of the LG Signature collection, designed with the most innovative technology, including a Direct Drive Motor that functions at a higher level and with fewer parts than standard LG models.

What you’ll love: This dishwasher knows the ideal setting based on the level of dirt on your dishes, while an advanced filtration system wipes out food without a pre-wash. Smart ThinQ technology lets you remotely wash your dishes using an app on your phone.

What you should consider: This is more expensive than other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

