Lime juice is packed with vitamin C and other antioxidants that can provide your immune system with a powerful boost.

Which lime juicers are best?

From margaritas to a morning burst of vitamin C, citrus juicers are indispensable when you want the freshest juice possible. Lime juicers need to be able to accommodate this smaller fruit but still get every last drop of zesty goodness. This simple tool makes it possible to add a bright burst of acid as a finishing touch to meat, fish, vegetables and sauces.

For optimal juice extraction across a range of juicing styles, here are the seven best lime juicers to explore.

What’s the difference between a reamer and a juicer?

Some distinguish between citrus juicers and citrus reamers, but their essential function is the same: to extract as much juice as possible. Still, there are some notable differences.

Citrus juicers: Juicers use a pressing action — manual or automatic — to extract juice. Also known as squeezers, they also extract citrus oils from the peel along with the juice. This provides a deeper, more complex lime flavor in the final juice. These can be highly efficient, but electric versions can also be large, expensive and difficult to clean.

Manual vs. electric

Reamers and juicers are available in both manual and electric options.

Manual: These rely on leverage and pressure to extract juice. Reamers are used with a twisting motion, but pressers or squeezers use pressure to turn the lime inside out. Manual reamers and juicers are a more affordable choice, but for people with hand pain, it can be difficult to apply enough pressure or twisting movement to juice.

Do you need a lime juicer?

Sure, you can simply squeeze your lime and hope for the best, but a lime juicer is designed to make it easier to extract the maximum amount of juice. If you have arthritis or other hand pain or are planning on juicing dozens of citrus fruits, a lime juicer can help.

The best lime juicer

Norpro Brown Reamer

This simple wooden reamer is affordable and sturdy. It is 5.5 inches tall and lets you get good leverage on your limes. Hand-wash it and dry it completely before storing it.

Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer

It efficiently juices half a lime in under 30 seconds with one squeeze. The drainage holes are over the center of the cup so you can squeeze directly into a narrow glass. Ridges in the cup hold the lime in place.

Oxo Good Grips 2-in-1 Citrus Juicer

This juicer comes with two reamers that snap onto a glass basin with measurement markings up to 1.5 cups. The smaller reamer is best for lemons and limes, and the larger reamer works for oranges and grapefruit. The basin has a no-drip pour spout, and the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.

Kasmoire Citrus Juicer

The bisphenol A (BPA)-free cup catches juice extracted by the nine-tooth reamer. It has an attractive design and a small footprint for countertop storage. The juice cup has a pouring spout, and both the reamer and juice cup can be washed in the dishwasher.

Breville Citrus Press Pro

This is perfect for people who juice a lot of citrus fruits. The motorized reamer efficiently extracts maximum juice. It’s a good-looking machine made of stainless steel.

Zak Designs Handheld Citrus

Durable melamine is BPA-free and dishwasher safe. At 7.25 inches, it is larger than some other lime juicers but lightweight and easy to handle. The sharp point is designed to remove seeds before you juice, but use caution. It can puncture the peel.

Smeg Citrus Juicer

It has a unique space-age look and is available in six colors. The cover doubles as a waste basin for peels. Place a cup under the pour spout, turn the reamer on, and press down firmly to extract juice. It’s made of durable die-cast aluminum and stainless steel.

