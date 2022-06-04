Which Mega Construx Game of Thrones toy is best?

“Game of Thrones” fandom cannot be understated. Its popularity spans countless countries around the world and includes millions of viewers. The show aired on HBO from 2011 until 2019 and included a total of 73 episodes which averaged over 40 million viewers each week. The story followed seven kingdoms in the fictional world of Westeros as they vied for control of territory.

Along the way, the characters saw endless wars, countless betrayals and plenty of dragons. All of these themes can be seen in the toy collection released by popular manufacturer Mega Construx. Overall, the best “Game of Thrones” toy is the Mega Construx Drogon Building Set that features the infamous Drogon breathing deadly fire.

What to know before you buy a Mega Construx Game of Thrones toy

Characters

The cast of characters in “Game of Thrones” is massive. There are 52 main characters alone, plus hundreds with recurring roles and one-off scenes. Of the main cast, there are a notable few who have made their way into the Mega Construx collection. Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow are two of the show’s core cast that have found themselves in toy form. Eddard Stark, also known as Ned Stark, is also a Mega figure, along with Tyrion Lannister.

Dragons

Dragons were just as much a part of the fabric of the “Game of Thrones” story as the human characters themselves. In the show, dragons breathe fire and are closely connected to the world of magic. They’re dangerous creatures but they can be tamed and used for the interests of humans. Dragons hatch through eggs but they’re extremely rare because the species is extinct. Daenerys Targaryen was gifted dragon eggs which were miraculously hatched and helped revive the species. Mega Construx has included this plot point in their toys by producing dragon toy figures with eggs.

Black Series

“Game of Thrones” figures are a part of Mega Construx’s Black Series. This is a collection of toys designed specifically for people over the age of 16. They’re much different than their other Mega toy counterparts because of their level of detail and adult themes. These themes include Tesla electric vehicles, “Call of Duty” toys and of course, “Game of Thrones.” The Black Series is geared toward adults who are collectors of themed toys.

What to look for in a quality Mega Construx Game of Thrones toy

Full battles

Any “Game of Thrones” fan knows how important battles were to their stories; not to mention, they were just flat out enthralling to watch on screen. Fortunately for hardcore fans of the show, Mega Construx released two different scenes from the Battle of Winterfell that can be combined to create an epic battle display. There’s also the White Walker battle featuring Jon Snow and the Night King. These sets can include several characters, castle walls, ladders, horses and weapons.

Ships

Many of the battles and famous scenes from the show took place on massive sea ships. The Targaryen Warship, for example, is a part of the Mega Construx Game of Thrones Collection and comes in an impressive 723-piece set. The ship features movable sails and a lot of detail through the ship’s exterior. This large piece is perfect for your display shelf due to its 18-inch length. As a bonus, this set comes with four character figures, including Daenerys Targaryen.

Set scenes

In addition to the ships and battle scenes, there are also a few set pieces that can help bring to life your display shelf. There’s an Iron Throne set that includes over 200 pieces of the infamous royal seat covered in swords. Each of the 15 swords can be removed from the throne and used by any of the four figures that come with the set. In the capital of the 7 Kingdoms you’ll find the Red Keep, an enormous red castle that houses the Iron Throne. This 5-inch by 5-inch figure is highly detailed; however, it will not physically hold the Iron Throne set.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mega Construx Game of Thrones toy

Mega Construx Game of Thrones toys cost $10-$15.

Mega Construx Game of Thrones toy FAQ

Does Mega Construx still make Game of Thrones toys?

A. According to the Mega Construx website, the Game of Thrones Collection has been archived. However, you can still find some pieces for sale on sites like Amazon.

How many Mega Construx Game of Thrones toys are there?

A. Mattel in cooperation with Mega Construx has released more than a dozen different “Game of Thrones” toys. These included several dragons, individual character figures and large-scale ships and full scene sets from the show.

What’s the best Mega Construx Game of Thrones toy to buy?

Top Mega Construx Game of Thrones toy

Mega Construx Drogon Dragon Building Set

What you need to know: This Drogon dragon set from “Game of Thrones” shows the fierce beast sitting atop a broken egg.

What you’ll love: The dragon is displayed using a post that comes from the top of an egg holding the creature up by its belly. You can articulate the dragon by its head, wings, tail and legs allowing you to recreate scenes and postures from the show. Its wings are extended and it has a breath of fire coming out of its mouth.

What you should consider: You must pull apart the egg to reveal the dragon inside.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mega Construx Game of Thrones toy for the money

Mega Construx Black Series Eddard Stark

What you need to know: This detailed figure from “Game of Thrones” shows Eddard Stark standing stoically with his sword.

What you’ll love: The figure wears a long cape with a fur collar along with maroon gloves and a plaid kilt. He also wears a utility belt and comes with a sword for recreating your favorite battles. A Mega block platform is included that reads “Eddard Stark” and is used to keep the figure upright.

What you should consider: The entire piece is made with plastic and doesn’t have any fabric clothing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mega Construx Rhaegal Dragon Building Set

What you need to know: This colorful set shows Rhaegal from “Game of Thrones” flying above his green and yellow egg.

What you’ll love: There are 30 pieces in total in this set that features Rhaegal, the dragon from the wastelands of Lhazar. It’s fully buildable and has poseable limbs and wings. The dragon sits atop a cracked egg, giving it the impression of flight using a display stand.

What you should consider: This simple set is best displayed alongside other “Game of Thrones” toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.