Which toy storage ideas for living rooms are best?

Living rooms are the places we gather to watch TV, play games and have conversations. Most people like them to be neat, clean, organized and visually appealing.

The bigger the toy box, the more noticeable it will be in your living room so one solution is to disguise it. If you are looking for a toy box that is hidden beneath a bench that looks good with your living room decor, take a look at the Kidkraft Limited Edition Wooden Toy Box and Bench.

What to know before you buy toy storage furniture for your living room

There are three main types of toy storage furniture that people commonly use in their homes: toy boxes, toy chests and storage benches. It’s a good idea to consider the pros and cons of each before deciding which option is best for your living room.

Toy boxes

Also called bins, these are four-sided containers with a fixed bottom and no top. Toy boxes are the easiest to use because all you have to do is toss your toys inside when putting them away. Bins are excellent choices for kids bedrooms because they are simple, informal and functional. However, a box overflowing with toys is probably not the look most people want in their living room.

Toy chests

Another good choice for storing toys in the living room is a toy organizer, also called a toy chest. With separate compartments inside, you can put soft toys in one area, puzzles in a second, art supplies in a third and so on. Because they have hinged lids, trunks are better choices for big kids than little ones. The top shouldn’t be so heavy that it is hard to lift and could cause injury if dropped. The downside of using a trunk for toy storage is that you can’t put anything on the lid.

Storage benches

Benches with lids are great products that do double duty. They provide people with a place to sit and have seating areas that lift on hinges to access the storage area inside. Most storage benches have only one large compartment, but it is an easy matter to put smaller storage bins inside to keep toys separated by activity.

What to look for in quality toy storage ideas for living rooms

Decor

The more casual your living room furniture and decor, the more a casual toy storage area will fit right in. If you have a more formal room, you will likely want a toy box that blends in with the rest of the furniture. Better yet is a toy chest that also serves as a table, bench or ottoman.

Safety hinges

The best hinged tops are made so the lid will stay open on its own. Look for hinged tops with dampers on them so they lower slowly and gently, preventing them from suddenly slamming closed and potentially injuring your child.

How much you can expect to spend on toy storage ideas for living rooms

Budget toy boxes that may not be appropriate for use in the living room will cost anywhere from about $20-$100. Expect to spend at least $150 on a living room-grade toy storage box or bench.

Toy storage ideas for living rooms FAQ

What if I need to put things on top of a living room toy storage solution?

A. Your best bet is to avoid toy storage ideas with lids and choose storage that has pullout bins.

How soon can kids learn to put away their toys?

A. No matter how young your child is, it is never too early to introduce them to the notion of having a place for everything so you always know where it is and how to find it.

What are the best toy storage ideas for living rooms?

Top toy storage idea for living rooms

Kidkraft Limited Edition Wooden Toy Box and Bench

What you need to know: The flip-back lid of this 33-inch long and 27-inch deep wooden sitting bench has rear safety hinges to protect young fingers from getting pinched.

What you’ll love: This toy box/bench combo made of rubber wood and medium density fiberboard comes in your choice of white, black, natural, cherry and honey lacquer finishes. Recessed and hidden floor casters are included if you want to mount this on wheels.

What you should consider: There is no information given about how much weight this bench will support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top living room toy storage idea for the money

WFX Toy Storage Bench

What you need to know: This 31-inch long and 19-inch tall toy chest has a chest with lid on the top and two pullout baskets below.

What you’ll love: The high-quality hardware has a safety support hinge that holds the lid open to prevent closing suddenly and pinching fingers. The side handles make it easy to move about when cleaning the floors. The poly-cotton baskets are down low where small kids can reach them. Handles on the front and back of the baskets make it easy to pull out a drawer full of toys and carry them around. This manufactured wood toy bench safely supports up to 175 pounds.

What you should consider: This product arrives unassembled.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Kidkraft Little Dreamer’s Deluxe Reading Nook Wooden with Storage Bins

What you need to know: Hide everything in plain sight with this 44-inch wide kids reading nook.

What you’ll love: Kids get to have their own special area in the living room to read, color and share stories. The seat and back cushions are covered in gray upholstered fabric, a neutral color that works well in many rooms. There are separate areas for the two large fabric storage bins, an open storage area, room to display books and collectibles and even a tablet shelf for reading e-books. The detachable canvas canopy adds a peaked roof to make this reading nook even cozier.

What you should consider: This is a little pricey for medium-density fiberboard construction, although it will support a total of 200 pounds of kids and gear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

