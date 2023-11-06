If you’ve ever watched “Jingle All the Way,” you’ll know that you shouldn’t leave it until the last minute to buy the popular toy your kid wants for the holidays. You can avoid unnecessary stress this festive season by doing your shopping well in advance. And part of this is finding the most popular toys of the 2023 holiday season.

Unless your child has made you a detailed list, you might still be looking for the hottest toys to make them happy this Christmas. From Barbies and Kens to LEGO sets and laser tag, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of popular toys that kids will love.

Best digital pets

Edit Product Widget

It’s a digital pet, but it responds to swipes, tilts and touch, making it a more interactive choice for kids. There are 15 pets in just one pod, so kids can collect them all.

Edit Product Widget

This Furby talks and sings in both Furbish and English. It chats and responds to speech, but it can be easily turned off when playtime is over, unlike original Furbies.

Edit Product Widget

If your child has been desperately asking for a puppy, this robot dog isn’t quite the same thing, but it’s a fun alternative that doesn’t need walking and won’t eat anyone’s shoes. It communicates with its tail and can respond in over 200 ways to keep children interested for longer.

Edit Product Widget

Way more advanced than the Tamagotchi you might have had in your youth, this one can go on global adventures and even get married. It comes with a strap to wear it like a watch so kids can play with it anywhere.

Best dolls

Edit Product Widget

Based on the “Barbie” movie, this Barbie has Margot Robbie’s iconic inline skating outfit. She comes with skates, safety gear and a visor to match her outfit.

Edit Product Widget

This Ken doll has his surfboard and is ready for another taxing day at his job, “beach.” He has a matching striped outfit and can even stand on his surfboard thanks to the footholds.

Edit Product Widget

Another movie tie-in, this Barbie is based on the president from the “Barbie” movie. She has a gorgeous pink dress and sash that says “president” and she’s ready to lead the people of Barbie Land.

Edit Product Widget

A perfect gift for the festive season, this is a collectible 35th-anniversary Holiday Barbie. She’s available in four versions with a range of hair colors and skin tones. She has a champagne-colored dress and a sheer cape.

Edit Product Widget

These L.O.L. Surprise! dolls can really fly when unleashed from their bottles. It’s a sight that fans of fairies and other magical critters are sure to appreciate. There are three variations of this doll and you’ll receive one at random.

Edit Product Widget

The Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil and Yzma make up this trio of Disney fashion dolls. They’re great for kids who are more obsessed with the villains than they are with the protagonists. Each comes with its own stylish outfit.

Edit Product Widget

This pineapple playset comes with micro Polly and Lila dolls, plus animals and other accessories. It comes on a strap and doubles as a purse for kids to carry with them so they can play with their toys on the go.

Best plush toys

Edit Product Widget

Fans of “Sesame Street” will love this plush Elmo. It can talk, sing and do the slide — though it requires four AA batteries. It’s suitable for ages 3 and up and stands about 14 inches tall.

Edit Product Widget

This Skye plushie is dressed in her pink pilot uniform. It can stand upright and is officially licensed, so you can be sure of the quality. If Skye isn’t your kid’s favorite, there are also Chase, Marshall, Rex and Liberty plush toys to choose from.

Edit Product Widget

Made in response to a lack of dolls of color on the market, this one is available in a number of brown skin tones with various hairstyles, colors and outfits. It measures about 12 inches tall and has a cute, realistic face with dimples.

Edit Product Widget

Ideal for Cocomelon fans, this JJ plush toy can sing songs, say phrases and make sounds from the popular kids show. It’s perfect for kids from 18 months to 4 years.

Edit Product Widget

It’s no secret how cute sloths are and now your kid could have one of these slow critters in plush toy form. With Velcro hands, kids can hang it to display it.

Best games for kids

Edit Product Widget

Kids can get the excitement of playing laser tag without having to go to an arena. This set comes in two-player and four-player options with laser guns and sensor vests for each player. Unlike most sets, the lasers are visible, which can add to the fun.

Edit Product Widget

You might know the card game Uno, but this game combines the iconic look of Uno’s cards with the fun of four-in-a-row. Players can match colors or numbers, making it a more challenging version of the classic four-in-a-row game.

Edit Product Widget

Forget getting tangled up and falling in a heap on the floor. This new version of Twister brings the fun to a phone, tablet or TV screen. Players have sensors on their arms and legs and follow screen prompts for a range of fun ways to play.

Best playsets

Edit Product Widget

This “Masters of the Universe” playset has a cool retro look inspired by an old ’80s design. While it’s made for Masters of the Universe Origins action figures, it’s also fun for playing with any figures of around 5 1/2 inches.

Edit Product Widget

Whether your child is a fan of anything Play-Doh or loves messing around in the kitchen, this Play-Doh mixer is bound to keep them entertained. It has a number of molds to make colorful Play-Doh treats.

Edit Product Widget

Not only does this set include six Breyer unicorns of various colors, it also comes with a cute wooden stable for kids to store them in, play with and carry them around in. It’s recommended for ages 4 and up.

Edit Product Widget

“Hocus Pocus” fans or children who love Halloween might appreciate this set of three figures depicting Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson. These tiny Sanderson sisters measure around 2 1/2 inches tall and are finished to a high standard.

Best building sets

Edit Product Widget

With a range of skin tones and hair colors, kids can use these blocks to build a diverse range of people. Not only are they fun for little kids to build and play with, they may also help develop fine motor skills.

Edit Product Widget

Pokemon fans will love building this adorable Pikachu figure. It measures 12 inches high when assembled, making it impressive to display. The set contains 825 blocks and is recommended for ages 8 and over.

Edit Product Widget

What’s cool about this LEGO set is that it’s fun to build and to play with. With 1,045 pieces, it’s recommended for ages 7 and up. Once built, it has fun features to play with, such as a ski ramp and an elevator.

Edit Product Widget

The 2,319 pieces make this Chewbacca model challenging to build, so it’s recommended for those 18 plus. However, teenagers who are LEGO fans shouldn’t find it too much to handle. It looks amazing once it’s built, so any fan of “Star Wars” is sure to love it.

More of the best toys

Edit Product Widget

If your little one is interested in gardening or growing food, this cute Very Hungry Caterpillar set is a great place to start. It contains everything needed to grow chia sprouts. Since they only take three to five days to sprout, kids won’t lose interest before seeing results.

Edit Product Widget

With a keyboard, turntable and more, this piano is great for little musicians. The combination of lights and sounds is enough to keep kids interested — and they can learn while they explore.

Edit Product Widget

This T-Rex-shaped Hot Wheels transporter and race track is perfect for the dinosaur-obsessed. While it doesn’t come with any cars, it holds 20 standard Hot Wheels cars. The back doubles as a race track.

Edit Product Widget

The ideal tablet for kids aged 6 to 12, it’s affordable yet quick and easy to use. It comes with a 12-month subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers a range of books, shows, movies and games free with the subscription.

Edit Product Widget

Little artists will love this light-up tracing pad. Not only does it make tracing easier, but it also works as an all-purpose lightbox for drawing. This makes it quicker to redraw and refine pieces, which is helpful when learning to draw.

Edit Product Widget

This remote control toy is based on Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, the Wheelchair Motocross World Champion. Kids can zoom around and perform stunts with this RC toy, just like the real Fotheringham does in his wheelchair.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.