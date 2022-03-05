Which Toy Story toys are best?

Toy Story was the first-ever animated film of its kind. In 1995, Disney and Pixar teamed up to create a revolutionary new way to dazzle audiences in the movie theater. Starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as the voices of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story went on to be a worldwide phenomenon and spawned other critically acclaimed films. As a movie based around a child’s toys coming to life, it’s no surprise that real toys have been made in the characters’ likenesses.

The best Toy Story toy features Jessie and her horse, Bullseye. This funny duo stand around 11-inches tall and look exactly like they do in the movie Toy Story 4. They’re highly posable and you can even make Jessie ride on Bullseye.

What to know before you buy a Toy Story toy

Original Toy Story characters

The original cast of toys from the 1995 film were led by Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Woody was a slightly uncoordinated and not-so-strong cowboy cop who relied more on his sense of humor than his brawn. Buzz Lightyear was a space explorer who considered himself to be a true superhero. He vowed to protect the other toys. Other characters include Mr. Potato Head, Slinky Dog, Bo Peep, Rex the tyrannosaurus and Hamm the piggy bank. Andy was the child who owned the toys.

Newer characters

As the Toy Story franchise began to form and more films were made, newer characters were added. In Toy Story 2, Mrs. Potato Head joined the gang. Green army men, a Magic 8 Ball and green aliens were added. As Toy Story 4 came around, a handmade toy made out of a plastic fork found in the garbage joined. All the newer toys from the film are in real toy form for kids today — including Forky the fork.

Real toys

Many of the toys featured in the movies were actual toys you could find at your local toy store. Mr. Potato Head was the most popular toy that was also one of the main characters of the movies. Slinky has been a well-known toy since 1945 and Toy Story took that beloved kids toy, put it into the body of a dachshund and called it Slinky Dog. Starting in Toy Story 2, you can see many more kids toys make their appearances, including Barbie, the game Barrel of Monkeys, Etch-a-Sketch, green army men and a Magic 8 Ball.

What to look for in a quality Toy Story toy

Officially licensed

Many toys nowadays are produced fraudulently. It’s sometimes hard to tell the difference until they show up at your door and you see “Slunky Dog” instead of Slinky Dog. To be sure you’re getting the best and most high-quality toys, shop for only officially licensed products. If you’re looking at the Toy Story 4 store on Amazon or the Pixar website shop, you can rest assured you’re getting the real deal. Avoid buying toys from sellers or store pages that have a name you don’t recognize.

Posable

There’s little fun in toys that don’t move and bend. The best Toy Story toys are posable and designed to be durable enough for kids to play with. The ability to move Jessie’s legs gives her the chance to mount Bullseye and ride off into the imaginary sunset. Buzz Lightyear can’t possibly say his signature line “To infinity and beyond!” without raising his hand to the sky as he flies away. Posable toys are very important for a kid’s imagination.

Sets

To get more bang for your buck, look for Toy Story toys that come in sets. Jessie and Bullseye are the best example because you’re getting two toys that can interact with each other and recreate scenes from the movie. There also are toys that include Woody and his RC car that can be pushed around. Toy sets are common with Toy Story toys because there were so many characters that interacted with one another. If you’re looking for another classic character, you can buy Buzz Lightyear and a Pizza Planet truck from Fisher-Price.

How much you can expect to spend on a Toy Story toy

Toy Story toys generally cost $10-$22.

Toy Story toy FAQ

What ages are Toy Story toys made for?

A. The age ranges vary by a few years depending on the type of toy you purchase. Some toys have a cut-off of 3 years old because they contain small parts that are choking hazards.

Are Toy Story toys educational?

A. At the moment, there is only one that is considered educational, and that’s the Toy Story Solar System toy featuring Buzz Lightyear. This unique product allows your child to build their own solar system that shows the planets revolving around the sun, using actual solar power. There’s an included solar panel that teaches your kids about the power of the sun along within the delicate balance of our solar system.

What are the best Toy Story toys to buy?

Top Toy Story toy

Jessie and Bullseye Set

What you need to know: This set includes Jessie and her horse, Bullseye, and comes from the official Toy Story 4 store.

What you’ll love: This double set includes a movie-scale Jessie toy, featuring her cow-print chaps and red cowboy hat, alongside trusty horse Bullseye. They are highly posable and realistic figures.

What you should consider: These toys are not suited for children under 3 years old.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Toy Story toy for the money

Mr. Potato Head

What you need to know: Mr. Potato Head was one of the real toys featured in the Toy Story movies and this version takes its cue straight from the film’s hilarious character.

What you’ll love: This toy stands about 7 inches tall yet is designed to be easily handled by small hands. It comes with 15 extra pieces so you can make Mr. Potato Head reenact all your favorite scenes.

What you should consider: The Toy Story 4 toy only contains a small portion of accessories from the original Mr. Potato Head.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Slinky Dog Pull Toy

What you need to know: Slinky Dog is another toy from the movies that’s based on the actual Slinky toys.

What you’ll love: Slinky Dog stretches from head to rear using the classic Slinky coil. He has movable feet and an attached leash so you can walk your slinky dog around the house.

What you should consider: Unlike the original Slinky, this one will not “walk” down stairs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.