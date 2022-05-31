Which travel jewelry organizers are best?

Jewelry is small and delicate, which is why it’s deserving of unique storage and packing solutions when you travel. To protect these tiny valuables, invest in a travel jewelry organizer in time for your next trip.

Travel jewelry organizers have specialized compartments to hold and organize earrings, necklaces, bracelets and more. The top choice, BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Organizer, is popular for its stud earring storage grid, ring rolls and watch compartment.

What to know before you buy a travel jewelry organizer

What a travel jewelry organizer holds

Depending on its capacity, a travel jewelry organizer may hold several pairs of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, brooches or watches. Smaller organizers hold a limited number of pieces, whereas deluxe organizers may hold as many as 40 pieces or more. Many travel jewelry organizers have dedicated compartments for each of these pieces, like stud grids or individual necklace pockets.

Where to pack a travel jewelry organizer

Because jewelry falls under the valuables category, it’s best to pack these organizers in your handbag or carry-on luggage. You’re less likely to be separated from these bags, which means it’s much easier to maintain a watchful eye over them. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case with checked baggage, which can be lost or delayed in transit.

Hard vs soft organizers

Travel jewelry organizers fall into two categories: hard and soft organizers. They vary the most in terms of protection and ease of packing.

Some travelers are partial to hard-case organizers because their structured designs are more durable and offer more protection. One of the drawbacks of these designs, however, is that they tend to be bulky and heavy. Other travelers prefer soft organizers, which are lightweight and flexible for easy packing inside handbags and luggage. Unfortunately, they don’t offer too much crush protection.

What to look for in a quality travel jewelry organizer

Compact design

Most travel jewelry organizers have space-savvy designs that fit easily into handbags or luggage. Several soft organizers have slender or folding designs that take up no more space than a paperback. Hard-shell organizers typically have tube- or box-style designs that slide or stack into tight spaces easily.

Compartment varieties

Travel jewelry organizers are available in several levels of organization, which is typically defined by their compartment varieties.

Simpler organizers, for example, may have a few compartments or pockets that hold jewelry pieces. They don’t necessarily separate individual jewelry, which means pieces may rub against one another in transit. As a result, it’s not unusual for jewelry to sustain damage, like lost rhinestones or scratched finishes.

More advanced designs, on the other hand, have specialized compartments like stud earring grids, watch and ring rolls or individual necklace and bracelet pockets. Because jewelry pieces are typically separated in these designs, they’re less likely to sustain damage from bumping into one another.

Built-in mirrors

A few travel jewelry organizers have built-in mirrors, many of which are made with crack-resistant materials to make them more durable. While they’re not large by any means, many travelers agree they’re a helpful feature. Not only are they used to check how the jewelry looks once it’s on, but the mirror is also ideal for applying makeup.

Modular organizers

There are some, but not many, modular travel jewelry organizers on the market. These designs have removable or adjustable compartments that accommodate various jewelry shapes and sizes. They’re ideal for travelers who prefer customizing their organization, especially if they intend to travel with unique or delicate pieces that may need to be separated from others.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel jewelry organizer

Smaller travel jewelry organizers that hold a handful of pieces cost $12 and below. Larger organizers with advanced storage options range from $12-$20. Travel jewelry organizers made by well-known luggage and accessory brands cost $25-$65.

Travel jewelry organizer FAQ

Where should I keep a travel jewelry organizer in my hotel room?

A. If there is a safe in your hotel room, keep the jewelry organizer inside it when you leave your room. Some hotel room safes are small, so you may need to store jewelry individually inside it. If the room doesn’t have a safe, you may wish to hide the organizer in a discreet location.

Can I store makeup inside a travel jewelry organizer?

A. You can, but it’s not recommended because makeup compacts may open and stain the organizer as well as the jewelry inside it. Instead, it’s better to use a travel toiletries bag to hold cosmetics, hygiene and skincare products.

What’s the best travel jewelry organizer to buy?

Top travel jewelry organizer

BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Organizer

What you need to know: While it has a slender, envelope-style design, this organizer holds close to 20 pieces of jewelry.

What you’ll love: There is a dedicated compartment for each jewelry type, including studs, watches and rings. It has a strong metal closure that doesn’t come undone, even when it’s jostled inside bags. The organizer is padded and lined for extra protection.

What you should consider: The organizer may not be ideal for storing bulky items like some statement jewelry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top travel jewelry organizer for the money

Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box

What you need to know: If you’re only packing a handful of jewelry, this small square organizer is a space-savvy option.

What you’ll love: The structured organizer protects jewelry with a rigid frame and brushed velour lining. Its rear compartment has soft hooks and a pocket to secure lightweight necklaces and bracelets. There is a small built-in mirror that can be used for applying makeup.

What you should consider: Given its compact design, it’s not ideal for holding larger hoop earrings and bangle bracelets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vlando Small Travel Jewelry Case

What you need to know: This modern jewelry roll case is specially designed to protect and separate delicate jewelry.

What you’ll love: The staircase-style organizer has three deep compartments with abrasion-free lining. It rolls up into a tube, which makes it easy to store upright or horizontally in bags. The case is well-received for its elegant design with fine construction and tassel detail.

What you should consider: The compartments won’t secure jewelry, which means they may bounce around inside in transit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

