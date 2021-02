I Studied creative writing courses towards my B.A. at TAMUCC. With 20 yrs. experience in the hospitality industry I have worked in inside sales and customer service. In Galveston TX I had the opportunity to manage a restaurant and found I preferred the one on one relationships with serving guests in a tourist setting. I moved to Waco, TX in 2011 and have been charmed by our community as it mimics my Houston suburban up brining. My favorite time of the year is March Madness fever!