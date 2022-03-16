Hello, my name is Ryan Nix.

I was born and raised in Waco, Texas, and will always have roots here.

After graduating from Robinson High School in 2009, I went on to receive a marketing degree from Tarleton State.

My wife Ashley and I relocated to the DFW area where I worked in finance in the automotive industry. After living in the DFW area for about 5 years my wife and I decided we would like to be closer to family, so packed up our two dogs (Which are needier than kids) and we came back to the Waco area, a place we both call home. In my spare time, I like to travel, hunt, fish, and watch Baylor football.

Having a background in finance and customer service I feel like I can add a different perspective than the traditional multimedia salesman. I will work tirelessly to build a multimedia marketing plan that will drive new revenue to your business, and I am excited to grow along with your business.

Call or email me to set up a time to discuss the expansion of your business.