Shaquille Omari joined KWKT in January 2019 as a reporter and producer. He is a native of Trinidad and Tobago and immigrated to New York at the age of 9. His passion for storytelling quickly grew as he began taking creative writing classes in middle school and wrote for the school newspaper in high school.

Shaquille is a graduate of York University in Canada and holds a Masters in Journalism from The Craig Newmark School of Journalism. While earning his degrees, he has interned at several media outlets including CNN, “The Wendy Williams Show,” CBS 21, and Rogers TV in Toronto.

Shortly after graduation, he became a photographer and field producer at Spectrum’s NY1 where he covered features, state politics and breaking news across the 5 boroughs. He then transferred to Spectrum News in Austin, spending a year and a half producing the live morning newscasts.

He is an active member of the National Association For Black Journalists and is a mentor at the Big Brother Big Sisters of America.

When he is not reporting, you can find him working out at the gym, at a music festival (he is a music junkie) or somewhere on the beach.