BELTON, TX — On Saturday, top-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor kept its undefeated 2021 season going with a 29-0 win over Belhaven.

This game marked the first in which the Crusaders didn’t score 30 points or more this season, but it was the second in which the Cru shut out its opponent.

UMHB will look to take its next step toward an undefeated regular season when it hosts Howard Payne University on November 6 at 12:00 pm.