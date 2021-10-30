(16) Baylor moves to 7-1 on the season with win over Texas

WACO, TX — Baylor Football just keeps on winning, as the Bears came from behind on Saturday to take down Texas 31-24 and improve to 7-1 on the season.

Dave Aranda’s team trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half, but the Bears outscored the Longhorns 21-3 from that point on to pick up another victory.

Baylor was spearheaded once again by a really balanced offensive attack, as the Bears threw for 228 yards, and added another 199 on the ground.

On the other side of the ball, the defense turned the Longhorns over twice, and held Texas running back Bijan Robinson to just 43 yards on 17 carries.

With the win, the Bears remain locked into the second spot in the Big 12 standings with four games left on the schedule.

Baylor will next be in action next week when the Bears go on the road to Fort Worth to take on TCU.