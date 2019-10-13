24th Ranked Aggies Fall Short Against No. 1 Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide lived up to their top-billing beating Texas A&M 47-28 at Kyle Field on Saturday.

The Tide were able to get the best of the Aggies in all three phases, offense defense and special teams.

Alabama rolled up 448 yards of total offense going 8 of 13 on third down including a few back-breaking 3rd and longs early in the game.

“We take pride in getting off on 3rd down, so that was very frustrating,” defensive lineman Justin Madubuike said. “But all we can do is keep fighting.”

The Aggies got off to a good start on offense going on a 15-play 75 yard drive that ate up over 8-minutes, but they could not sustain that momentum.

“Even though we didn’t score I felt like we were still moving the ball, we just couldn’t do enough to keep up with their offense,” Quarterback Kellen Mond said.

Maybe the most surprising area of domination was in the special teams, and more specifically punting game. Alabama averaged over 30 yards per return.

” The field position game, they kept winning,” Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “And even when you get them stopped, you would get it backed up and have to get long fields against them. But to give our kids credit, we battled, come back, made some plays at times. And, like I say, showed some really good football. Just got to do it more consistently, and that’s the key. “

The Aggies are now 3-3 on the year and 1-2 in SEC play looking to bounce back net week against Ole Miss in Oxford.