No. 7 Baylor Women’s Basketball rolls past UT Arlington 81-54

ARLINGTON, TX — The first win of the Nicki Collen era wasn’t the most convincing, but the second one was more what Baylor fans have come to expect in recent years, as they cruised past UT Arlington 81-54.

This was a game where the Bears only led by six at halftime, but they opened it up in the second half, to improve to 2-0 on the season.

NaLyssa Smith was spectacular once again, as she recorded her first double-double of the season, with 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Baylor is back in action on November 15 when the Bears host New Orleans at 7:00 pm.